Joe Jonas admits divorce with Sophie Turner was brutal and reveals co-parenting struggles

Joe Jonas opens up about raising Willa and Delphine while staying focused on music.

Joe Jonas talks candidly about his divorce from Sophie Turner

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiOct 23, 2025
Highlights:

  • Joe Jonas says divorce “isn’t easy for anybody”
  • Credits brothers Kevin and Nick for support during tough times
  • Opens up on co-parenting daughters Willa and Delphine
  • Says performing gave him purpose amid personal struggles
  • Sophie Turner praised as “fantastic mom”

Joe Jonas hasn’t sugarcoated how hard his divorce from Sophie Turner hit him. He called it “tough,” and when he talked about co-parenting their kids, you could hear the honesty in his voice. Speaking with Esquire, Joe said music, family, and his brothers pulled him through one of the roughest patches of his life. No matter what, he’s sticking by his kids- Willa, who’s five, and Delphine, three, and he didn’t hold back on praise for Sophie, calling her a “fantastic mom.”

Joe Jonas talks candidly about his divorce from Sophie Turner Getty Images


Why divorce was tough for Joe Jonas?

Divorce is brutal, he admitted, no way around it. “It’s not easy for anybody,” Joe said. He knows people jump to conclusions, but he’s grateful for the circle he has. Being on tour with his brothers gave him something to hold onto. “People are going through so much,” he said, “and the fact that I could go perform and make people feel something… it gave me so much purpose.”

Willa and Delphine remain the top priority for Joe and SophieGetty Images


How are they co-parenting?

Two years out from their split, Joe and Sophie have figured out how to co-parent. “I could get out on the other side two-ish years later and be able to have a relationship with my co-parent, Sophie,” he said.

Joe Jonas breaks silence on divorce with Sophie Turner and reveals parenting daughters Willa and Delphine comes with constant challenges Getty Images


Where they are now?

The marriage to Sophie Turner ended in September 2023 after four years. They released joint saying they hoped to stay civil. A year later, Sophie told Harper’s Bazaar the breakup was “incredibly sad,” but she didn’t dismiss what they had together calling it “beautiful.” Since then, Sophie has been spotted with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson, making headlines.

Peregrine PearsonGetty Images


As for now, Joe’s single and focused on his girls. About finding his footing on stage and making sure his daughters feel loved. “It’s not easy, but you do what you have to,” he said.

