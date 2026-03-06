Jisoo and Seo In Guk say they would welcome a Bollywood role while promoting 'Boyfriend On Demand'

Highlights

Jisoo and Seo In Guk spoke about the idea of acting in Bollywood during promotions for their drama.

Both stars said they would gladly consider a role in an Indian film if the opportunity arose.

The pair also reflected on their first impressions of each other while working on the series Boyfriend On Demand.

Stars open to a Bollywood opportunity

K-pop star Jisoo and actor Seo In Guk have said they would be keen to appear in a Bollywood project if the chance came along.

Speaking to India Today while promoting their drama Boyfriend On Demand, the pair discussed their experience working together and the possibility of acting in Indian cinema.

Seo In Guk responded enthusiastically to the idea, saying he would welcome the opportunity. Jisoo echoed his comments, noting that they would both be open to being cast in such a project. The actor added that he would “absolutely love” to take part if the right role came their way.

First impressions on set

The drama marks the first time the two performers have worked together. During the interview, they also shared their initial impressions of one another.

Seo In Guk said he first saw Jisoo as a “lovable” person, something that, he said, proved true as they spent time working together.

Jisoo admitted she initially expected her co-star to have a colder personality, partly because of his sharp, fox-like features. However, she said that impression quickly changed once they began filming.

After getting to know him, she explained, she understood why he is often called the “king of romance”, describing him as considerate and kind on set.

Recent and upcoming projects

Outside the drama, Jisoo recently returned with her group BLACKPINK for their latest single GO. Active in the entertainment industry since 2016, she first appeared on screen with a cameo in the television series The Producers. She most recently featured in the fantasy film Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy.

Meanwhile, Seo In Guk has been active in the industry since 2009. Known for roles in series such as Reply 1997 and Hello Monster, he most recently appeared in the superhero-themed drama Twelve. Alongside Boyfriend On Demand, he is also set to star in another upcoming project titled See You at Work Tomorrow!.