Website Logo
  • Saturday, May 21, 2022
Trending Now:  

Business

Jet Airways likely to resume operations in July

(Photo: PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP/Getty Images).

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIA’s Jet Airways can now resume commercial flights as the directorate general of civil aviation (DGCA) on Friday (20) granted Air Operator Certificate (AOC) to the grounded airline. 

A senior DGCA official said that the airline had been granted AOC, the final step in a comprehensive regulatory and compliance process involving several procedural checks for the airline’s operational readiness.

The airline said that it plans to recommence commercial operations in the next quarter of this year (July-September 2022).

The airline had on May 17 conducted the second and final set of two proving flights with 31 people on board, including DGCA officials.

Earlier, on May 15 the airlines had conducted the first set of three proving flights with 18 people on board, including DGCA officials. Proving flights on certain domestic routes is necessary to apply for AOC. A total of five landings have to be done by the aircraft to complete its proving flights.

“The airline has completed all requisite operations that require the grant of air operator certificate (AOC) by aviation regulator DGCA,” said the official.

The grant of the AOC revalidates the confidence of the DGCA in the operational preparedness of Jet Airways, the statement said.

Jet Airways suspended operations in 2019 after its promoters failed to provide liquidity and the insolvency resolution process started for the airline in June 2019.

Earlier, the airline was owned by Naresh Goyal and had operated its last flight on April 17, 2019. The Jalan-Kalrock Consortium is currently the promoter of Jet Airways.

(Agencies)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
SP Hinduja Bank Privée posts strong results under Karam Hinduja
INDIA
Ukraine war puts Indian diamond polishers out of work
UK
UK must act on cost-of-living crisis: Lord Bilimoria
INDIA
Ratan Tata wins praise for travelling in Nano
UK
Vistara starts daily flights from London to New Delhi
HEADLINE STORY
UK cost of living crisis to peak later this year
UK
UK unemployment hits 48-year low but inflation squeezes pay
HEADLINE STORY
Indian insurance giant slumps after country’s biggest IPO
UK
Delhi University graduate appointed to Bank of England
HEADLINE STORY
Adani in £8.58 billion deal for Holcim India cement business
UK
Carillion collapse: KPMG fined £14.4m
HEADLINE STORY
India bans wheat exports as domestic prices soar
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Monkeypox: UK confirms 11 new cases as the disease spreads…
Rahul Gandhi: Democracy in India is a central anchor for…
Jet Airways likely to resume operations in July
SP Hinduja Bank Privée posts strong results under Karam Hinduja
‘A Russian President with nothing to loose is more dangerous’
Sheena Bora murder case: Mother gets bail after seven years