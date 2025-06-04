Jessie J reveals early-stage breast cancer diagnosis ahead of summer tour

Singer Jessie J has announced she was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer in April, sharing the news with her fans via an emotional video posted to Instagram. The 37-year-old artist revealed that she had been undergoing medical tests for the past two months while continuing to perform and release music.

“I was diagnosed with early breast cancer,” said Jessie J, whose real name is Jessica Cornish. “Cancer sucks in any form, but I’m holding on to the word ‘early’.” The Price Tag singer explained that she had been “in and out of tests” since her diagnosis, while still managing her music career and public commitments.

Balancing health and career

Jessie J said the diagnosis came shortly before the release of her latest single, No Secrets. She is scheduled to perform at Capital’s Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium on 15 June, after which she plans to undergo surgery.

“I am going to disappear for a bit after Summertime Ball to have my surgery,” she said. “And I will come back with massive tits and more music,” she added, using humour to manage what she described as a deeply challenging experience.

Despite the serious nature of the diagnosis, Jessie J said she was choosing to focus on the fact it was caught early and expressed gratitude that it had been identified in time for treatment.

Opening up about timing and emotions

She also reflected on the timing of the diagnosis, which coincided with the promotional rollout for songs including No Secrets and Living My Best Life. Both singles were prepared in advance of her diagnosis, making the coincidence especially poignant.

“To get diagnosed with this as I’m putting out a song called No Secrets right before a song called Living My Best Life… you can’t make it up,” she said.

Jessie J explained that she needed time to process the news, and decided to speak publicly as a way of confronting the reality of her illness and to reach out to others going through similar experiences. “I just wanted to be open and share it,” she said. “Selfishly, I do not talk about it enough. I’m not processing it because I’m working so hard.”

Support from fans and friends

After her announcement, fans and fellow celebrities expressed their support in large numbers. TV presenter Gaby Roslin commented, “Sending you so much love and enormous hugs,” while others offered similar messages of encouragement and solidarity.

One follower wrote, “God is already busy healing you. You give us so much kindness. It’s time for the universe to give back some of that light.” Another said, “You are not alone. May your recovery be gentle, peaceful, and full of healing. Sending you a tight hug and all the love my heart can carry.”

Jessie J later shared on her Instagram story that she was still emotionally processing the situation. “Honestly, I need to process it and talk about it. I need a hug,” she said.

Ongoing health struggles

This is not the first time Jessie J has had to face serious health issues. She was diagnosed with a heart condition at the age of eight and suffered a minor stroke at 18. In 2020, she experienced a brief period of hearing loss, and in 2021, she went through the trauma of a miscarriage.

The singer welcomed her first child, son Sky Safir Cornish Colman, in May 2023 Getty Images

In May 2023, she gave birth to her first child, a son named Sky Safir Cornish Colman, with her partner Chanan Safir Colman, a retired Danish-Israeli basketball player. Sharing her journey as a new mother has formed part of her recent online updates, as she balances her personal life with her return to the stage.

Tour still planned

Despite her diagnosis and upcoming surgery, Jessie J has not postponed or cancelled her planned tour dates. The European and UK No Secrets Tour 2025 is still scheduled to begin later this summer, with the opening show set to take place in Amsterdam.

While there may be adjustments to her schedule in the coming months, the singer has indicated she remains committed to performing and sharing new music with fans.

Spreading awareness

By sharing her diagnosis, Jessie J has once again demonstrated her openness with fans and her willingness to use her platform to raise awareness. While she acknowledged that she has not always taken time to fully process her own experiences, she said that hearing from others going through similar struggles has helped her feel less alone.

“It breaks my heart that so many people are going through so much similar and worse—that’s the bit that kills me,” she said.

With her tour on the horizon and treatment ahead, Jessie J continues to face her health challenge with strength and honesty—qualities that have long defined her music and public persona.