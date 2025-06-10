Beloved TikTok nan Norma of Jess and Norma dies aged 91

Norma, the 91-year-old grandmother who became a social media sensation as part of the popular TikTok duo Jess and Norma, has died. Her family confirmed her passing on 5 June, announcing the news on social media on Monday.
The pair, known for their heart-warming and humorous videos, built a large online following over the years. Their TikTok account, Jess and Norma, attracted more than 2.7 million followers, with many of their clips going viral.
One of their most popular videos, viewed over 28 million times, features Norma jokingly mimicking a cow and a vampire while repeating the phrase “we’re related”, prompting laughter from both her and Jess. Another widely shared clip, which garnered over 15 million views, shows Jess pranking her grandmother by pretending she had a chance to win £10,000 if she explained why she deserved it on camera. Norma burst into laughter as Jess spun a series of fictional stories about their life together.
Norma’s family described her as “our rock” in a heartfelt tribute. “We are all truly devastated and our lives will never be the same,” they said. “We want you all to know that Nan fell to sleep peacefully, surrounded by all her family, she was full of love and had the most beautiful care.”
They also acknowledged the impact of the online community built around Jess and Norma, saying it made Norma’s final years “so incredibly special”.
“She always said her cup was full, and that she had lived such a wonderful life,” they added.
The comments section on their TikTok account was flooded with tributes, with nearly 100,000 fans and well-wishers expressing their condolences.
Norma’s charming personality, close bond with her granddaughter Jess, and infectious sense of humour made Jess and Norma a beloved account on the platform. The family’s tribute underlined the joy she brought to viewers and the lasting legacy she leaves behind online.