Jenna Ortega’s dramatic red carpet look sparks plastic surgery debate online

Highlights:

Jenna Ortega’s appearance at the Wednesday Season 2 premiere triggered online speculation about buccal fat removal surgery.

Social media users commented on her sharper cheekbones and more hollowed cheeks.

The actress has not confirmed any cosmetic procedure.

Debate reignited over Hollywood beauty standards and pressure on young female celebrities.

Jenna Ortega’s striking transformation at the Paris red carpet for Wednesday Season 2 has sparked a heated conversation on social media. While her sculpted makeup and bold outfit turned heads, it was her noticeably altered facial features, particularly her slimmer cheeks and sharper jawline, that led fans to wonder whether the 22-year-old actress has undergone buccal fat removal, a controversial cosmetic trend gaining traction in Hollywood.

The buzz intensified after a tweet showing side-by-side photos of Ortega’s face before and after the event gained over 50 million views. “Stop the buccal fat removal,” the viral post read, with some users claiming the surgery made the young star look “aged” and “gaunt.” As speculation spread, the conversation quickly grew beyond Ortega herself, sparking fresh criticism of Hollywood’s obsession with a certain “sculpted” aesthetic.

Social media erupts over changes in Jenna Ortega’s cheekbones and jawline Getty Images





What is buccal fat removal and why is it trending in Hollywood?

Buccal fat removal, also known as a bichectomy, is a cosmetic procedure where fat pads are removed from the cheeks to create a more contoured, hollowed-out facial structure. While it’s become popular among celebrities aiming for a sharper jawline, the trend has received backlash for promoting unrealistic beauty standards.

The procedure has no external scarring, as it is performed from inside the mouth. However, the change in appearance can be drastic, especially in younger individuals, where natural facial fullness is often seen as a sign of youth. Critics argue that removing buccal fat can age a person prematurely and erase their natural features.

In Ortega’s case, some fans insisted her look was simply the result of dramatic contouring, clever lighting, or even a new makeup team. Others, however, argued that the change appeared too drastic to be makeup alone, pointing to a more sunken cheek and a visible “dent” near her jaw.

How are fans reacting to Jenna Ortega’s new look?

Reactions online have been divided. While some fans defended Ortega’s right to experiment with her appearance, many voiced concern over how quickly Hollywood stars are altering their faces. Comments included comparisons to Donatella Versace and Edward Scissorhands, as well as questions about whether natural beauty is becoming a thing of the past.

“She’s going to look like Donatella if she keeps this up,” one user wrote. Another said, “She was naturally stunning. It’s sad that even young actresses feel the need to do this.” Others raised the issue of influence: “She has a massive young fanbase. This sends the wrong message about beauty.”

In response to the backlash, many have also pointed to a growing list of actresses, including Millie Bobby Brown, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Erin Moriarty, whose facial transformations have caused similar controversy.

Is the pressure to look a certain way affecting young stars?

The speculation around Ortega’s appearance reflects a deeper cultural anxiety about beauty standards in Hollywood. As more celebrities appear to slim down their faces or undergo subtle cosmetic enhancements, critics argue that the industry is promoting a skeletal, androgynous ideal that’s far removed from natural beauty.

Jenna Ortega has not commented on the rumours, but her silence hasn’t stopped the public from debating the broader implications. Many online have called for greater transparency around cosmetic procedures, especially when those decisions impact how young fans view themselves.

Debate grows over buccal fat removal trend after Jenna Ortega's latest public appearance Getty Images





In the end, whether Ortega’s look was due to surgery or simply makeup artistry, the incident has once again shed light on the extreme scrutiny faced by women in the spotlight. For a generation growing up on filtered images and celebrity transformations, the line between beauty choice and beauty pressure remains uncomfortably thin.