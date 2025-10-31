Jemimah Rodrigues: Battling anxiety and doubt to script India’s World Cup charge

INDIA’s Jemimah Rodrigues overcame anxiety and self-doubt to lead her team into the women’s World Cup final with a match-winning century against Australia.

The 25-year-old batter scored an unbeaten 127 as India chased down a record 339 at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium, sealing a place in Sunday’s final against South Africa.

India have previously reached the one-day final twice but are yet to win the title.

Rodrigues, who was left out of the 2022 World Cup squad, said she had been struggling mentally throughout the tournament.

She was not a certain pick for this edition and was even dropped from the league match against England after a series of low scores.

"I have almost cried every day through this tour," Rodrigues said after the semi-final win in her home city on Thursday, breaking down.

"Not doing well mentally, going through anxiety. I knew I had to show up and God took care of everything," said the batter, after her third ODI century.

A devout Christian from Mumbai, Rodrigues said she was informed just five minutes before the match that she would be batting at number three.

She responded with what she called her “best knock ever”, building a 167-run partnership with captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who made 89.

Harmanpreet was dismissed in the 36th over but Rodrigues held firm in humid conditions, often pausing and talking to herself during her 134-ball innings.

"I was praying, I was talking to God because I feel I have a personal relationship with him and when I cannot carry myself, he always carries me," Rodrigues said.

"I knew how important this match was and I wanted to be there to finish it off."

She sank to her knees in tears after Amanjot Kaur struck the winning boundary and later embraced her parents on the sidelines.

Rodrigues has been a consistent presence in India’s white-ball setup since making her debut in 2018, scoring 1,725 ODI runs at an average of over 35, mostly batting in the middle order.

Harmanpreet praised her teammate’s calmness and responsibility during the innings.

"Jemimah is someone who always wants to do really well for the team," said Harmanpreet.

"She is very calculative and wants to take responsibility. We always trust her and today was a very special knock."

Former India men’s captain Sunil Gavaskar said Rodrigues’s experience in overseas leagues had strengthened her approach.

"She has got some experience," Gavaskar told the India Today channel. "She knows how to pace an innings. She has the ability."

Australia, unbeaten before the semi-final and strong favourites to retain the title, were left stunned by Rodrigues’s innings.

Captain Alyssa Healy said the seven-time champions “let ourselves down” and were “un-Australian” in not being as clinical as usual.

But she also praised Rodrigues’s effort.

"Her resilience — her mental resilience — out there to get her team over the line was exemplary, so full credit to her," Healy said.

