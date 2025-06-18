Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Jason Isaacs confirms equal pay of £32,000 for all 'The White Lotus' actors despite veteran status

The Harry Potter star reflects on his career, financial missteps and why he’d still take the role again for free.

Jason Isaacs

Jason Isaacs confirms equal pay for all actors in The White Lotus

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJun 18, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

Jason Isaacs has revealed that every cast member of The White Lotus Season 3, regardless of experience or fame, earned the same salary: £32,000 (₹33,60,000) per episode. That totals around £256,000 (₹2,68,80,000) for the full eight-episode run. While that figure might seem significant, Isaacs called it “a very low price” for a hit HBO show, but said he had no complaints.

“We would’ve paid to be in it,” Isaacs said in an interview, adding, “We probably would’ve given a body part.”

Jason IsaacsJason Isaacs opens up about financial regrets and career lowsGetty Images


Equal pay, no ego

The show’s ensemble approach meant that veterans like Isaacs and Parker Posey received the same as newer faces such as Patrick Schwarzenegger and Sam Nivola. Asked if it bothered him to be paid the same as his younger co-stars, Isaacs shrugged it off: “I never work for money. I’ve done alright. People assume I have piles of cash, but I’ve basically matched my spending to my income and spent everything over the years.”

The pay structure, introduced from Season 1, was meant to ensure fairness and avoid ego clashes. “Everyone is treated the same,” said producer David Bernad in an earlier interview, explaining how the alphabetical billing and equal salaries were key to creating a drama-free, committed cast.

Jason IsaacsThe White Lotus cast shares the screen and the paycheck equallyGetty Images


Isaacs admitted that while the rate was lower than typical network or streaming pay outs, the prestige of working on The White Lotus and with creator Mike White made it worthwhile.


Cautionary tales and career lows

Isaacs also took the opportunity to share hard-earned lessons with his younger co-stars, urging them not to get emotionally attached to the final product. “You don’t control how it’s received. That’s Mike’s job,” he said. Reflecting on his own past, he pointed to Peter Pan (2003), where he played Captain Hook, a big-budget project that tanked commercially and nearly derailed his career.

“It was the lowest I’ve ever felt professionally. I thought I’d never work again,” he confessed. Isaacs said it was his partner Emma Hewitt who helped him through that dark phase, crediting her support over their decades-long relationship.

Jason IsaacsJason Isaacs says Emma Hewitt helped him through his dark phase in lifeGetty Images


The White Lotus Season 3 is now streaming on Max, and while the actors may not have earned big bucks, the series continues to score big on screen, with critics and fans alike.

cast memberemma hewittensemble approachequal payhbo showjason isaacsproducer david bernadsalaryseason 3white lotus

Related News

Radhika Apte’s BAFTA-Nominated ‘Sister Midnight’ Now Streaming
Entertainment

Karan Kandhari’s BAFTA-nominated 'Sister Midnight' starring Radhika Apte, now streaming online

26 years of 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam': 5 highlights that made the Bhansali film iconic
Entertainment

26 years of 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam': 5 highlights that made the Bhansali film iconic

UK Traveller Dies from Rabies After Dog Exposure in Morocco
UK

UK woman dies from rabies after Morocco dog exposure

More For You

June 2025's Top 5 Streaming Gems You Can’t Afford to Miss

From Squid Game season 3 to Stick, these are the biggest shows and films to stream in June 2025

Youtube Screengrab

5 unmissable streaming releases to binge in June 2025

Honestly, this June, your watchlist is about to need a watchlist. Forget the rinse-and-repeat releases because this month, streaming platforms are serving us a cocktail of choices. Whether you're Team Marvel or Team “give me plot twists that slap,” this list brings the crème de la stream. Curated with zero fluff and verified from top entertainment sources, here’s what you need to watch this month, before spoilers eat you alive.

  • Squid Game – Season 3 (Netflix)

The final round is here. Lee Jung-jae returns for the ultimate face-off in the game that turned capitalism into a slasher film. Will justice be served? Probably not. Will it wreck you emotionally? Absolutely.

Keep ReadingShow less
HBO's Harry Potter Casting Sparks Representation Debate

HBO’s Harry Potter reboot slammed for casting Italian actress as Indian character Parvati Patil

Harry Potter Wiki Fandom

HBO criticised for sidelining South Asian identity in 'Harry Potter' casting controversy

HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter reboot is already under fire, this time for casting Italian actress Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, a character rooted in Indian culture. The announcement has triggered widespread backlash from fans who accuse the makers of side-lining authentic South Asian representation in favour of what many see as surface-level diversity.

Parvati, originally portrayed by Shefali Chowdhury in the films, is one of the few explicitly Indian characters in the Harry Potter universe. The decision to cast someone with no clear Indian heritage has led to heated discussions across platforms like Reddit and X, with fans calling out what they perceive as performative inclusivity.

Keep ReadingShow less
kim kardashian bbc documentary

BBC Three documentary uncovers new details in Kim Kardashian Paris robbery case

Getty Images

BBC Three documentary reveals new details in Kim Kardashian 2016 diamond heist case

Nearly ten years after Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in a Paris hotel, the story is being revisited in a new documentary coming to BBC Three and iPlayer. Titled The Kim Kardashian Diamond Heist, the film digs into one of the most talked-about celebrity crimes of the last decade, offering fresh access and unheard accounts from those closely involved in the case.

kim kardashian Kim Kardashian Paris robbery case revisited in new BBC Three documentaryGetty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
Bryce Dallas Howard and Cast Sparkle in Crime Comedy ‘Deep Cover’ at SXSW London

A post-screening Q&A that revealed how their off-screen camaraderie and improvisational skills helped

Getty Images

Bryce Dallas Howard, Orlando Bloom and Nick Mohammed shine in crime comedy 'Deep Cover' at SXSW London

The world premiere of Deep Cover lit up the inaugural SXSW London Screen Festival on Wednesday night, with stars Bryce Dallas Howard, Orlando Bloom and Nick Mohammed attending a post-screening Q&A that revealed how their off-screen camaraderie and improvisational skills helped shape the film’s comic energy.

The crime caper, directed by Stath Lets Flats creator Tom Kingsley, was screened as the festival’s Centrepiece Headliner and will be available to stream on Prime Video from 12 June.

Keep ReadingShow less
Adolescence

Owen Cooper stars as a troubled teen in Netflix's hit drama Adolescence

Credit/Popvaulture

‘Adolescence’ overtakes ‘Stranger Things 4’ as Netflix’s second most-watched English series

The British mini-series Adolescence has officially dethroned Stranger Things 4 as Netflix’s second most-watched English-language series of all time. Released on 13 March, the four-part limited drama has racked up an impressive 141.2 million views in just 80 days, surpassing Stranger Things 4, which had logged 140.7 million views over its full 91-day performance window in 2022.

This milestone strengthens Adolescence as a surprise global success, thanks to its hard-hitting narrative and unusual creative format.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc