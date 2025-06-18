Jason Isaacs confirms equal pay of £32,000 for all 'The White Lotus' actors despite veteran status

Jason Isaacs has revealed that every cast member of The White Lotus Season 3, regardless of experience or fame, earned the same salary: £32,000 (₹33,60,000) per episode. That totals around £256,000 (₹2,68,80,000) for the full eight-episode run. While that figure might seem significant, Isaacs called it “a very low price” for a hit HBO show, but said he had no complaints.

“We would’ve paid to be in it,” Isaacs said in an interview, adding, “We probably would’ve given a body part.”

Jason Isaacs opens up about financial regrets and career lows Getty Images





Equal pay, no ego

The show’s ensemble approach meant that veterans like Isaacs and Parker Posey received the same as newer faces such as Patrick Schwarzenegger and Sam Nivola. Asked if it bothered him to be paid the same as his younger co-stars, Isaacs shrugged it off: “I never work for money. I’ve done alright. People assume I have piles of cash, but I’ve basically matched my spending to my income and spent everything over the years.”

The pay structure, introduced from Season 1, was meant to ensure fairness and avoid ego clashes. “Everyone is treated the same,” said producer David Bernad in an earlier interview, explaining how the alphabetical billing and equal salaries were key to creating a drama-free, committed cast.

The White Lotus cast shares the screen and the paycheck equally Getty Images





Isaacs admitted that while the rate was lower than typical network or streaming pay outs, the prestige of working on The White Lotus and with creator Mike White made it worthwhile.





Cautionary tales and career lows

Isaacs also took the opportunity to share hard-earned lessons with his younger co-stars, urging them not to get emotionally attached to the final product. “You don’t control how it’s received. That’s Mike’s job,” he said. Reflecting on his own past, he pointed to Peter Pan (2003), where he played Captain Hook, a big-budget project that tanked commercially and nearly derailed his career.

“It was the lowest I’ve ever felt professionally. I thought I’d never work again,” he confessed. Isaacs said it was his partner Emma Hewitt who helped him through that dark phase, crediting her support over their decades-long relationship.

Jason Isaacs says Emma Hewitt helped him through his dark phase in life Getty Images





The White Lotus Season 3 is now streaming on Max, and while the actors may not have earned big bucks, the series continues to score big on screen, with critics and fans alike.