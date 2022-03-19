Website Logo
  Saturday, March 19, 2022
HEADLINE STORY

Japan prime minister’s meeting with Modi to focus on Ukraine

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (L) and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi gesture as they pose for pictures before their meeting at the lawns of the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on March 19, 2022. (Photo by PRAKASH SINGH/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

JAPANESE prime minister Fumio Kishida will encourage a unified approach on Ukraine when he meets Indian prime minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday (19), while aiming to strengthen security ties across the Indo-Pacific region.

“Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine coincides with this trip, I’d like to emphasise the importance of international unity and confirm that Japan and India will work together on various issues,” Kishida said ahead of his visit.

India and Japan are party to the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), a security framework that also includes the United States and Australia.

Japan has imposed sanctions on dozens of Russian individuals and organisations since the Ukraine invasion that began on Feb. 24 and has been receiving Ukrainian refugees. India, however, is the only one of the four Quad members that has not condemned the invasion.

FILE PHOTO: US President Joe Biden (C) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) listen during a Quad Leaders Summit with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide in the East Room of the White House on September 24, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Sarahbeth Maney-Pool/Getty Images)

Kishida will also aim to reinforce security and economic ties with India, the world’s second-most populous country and Asia’s third-largest economy.

He is expected to announce a plan to invest $42 billion in India over five years during this visit, Japan’s Nikkei newspaper reported.

Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe in 2014 announced 3.5 trillion yen in investment and financing over five years during a visit to India.

Japan has been supporting India’s urban infrastructure development and a high-speed railway based on its bullet train technology.

Japan and India in 2020 signed an acquisition and cross-servicing agreement that allows for reciprocal stocks of food, fuel and other supplies between defence forces.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

