Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ heads for new censor review days before release

Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan has run into fresh trouble just ahead of its scheduled release on January 9

Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’

The makers approached the Madras High Court after the film failed to secure clearance

X/ actorvijay
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJan 06, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Jana Nayagan is yet to receive its censor certificate, days before release
  • The CBFC has told the Madras High Court that the film will be examined by a new committee
  • The next court hearing is scheduled for January 7
  • uncertainty hangs over the planned January 9 pan-India release

Last-minute hurdle for Vijay’s swansong

Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan has run into fresh trouble just ahead of its scheduled release on January 9. The Central Board of Film Certification has informed the Madras High Court that the film will undergo another review, this time by a newly appointed panel, as the censor certificate remains pending.

The development comes weeks after the film was submitted for certification and has placed the production team under pressure with only days to spare.

Court hearing pushed to January 7

The makers approached the Madras High Court after the film failed to secure clearance despite being with the board for over a month. The matter, initially listed for hearing on January 6, has now been deferred to January 7 at 2.15 pm.

During proceedings, the CBFC told the court that the fresh review would be conducted by a new committee, raising concerns about whether certification can be completed in time for release.

Impact on pan-india rollout

Certification of the Tamil version is required before dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada can be cleared. The delay has therefore cast doubt over the film’s pan-India rollout, even as release preparations continue.

The setback is particularly significant as the board had already suggested a list of cuts and muted lines on December 19.

Advance bookings remain strong

Despite the uncertainty, advance bookings have opened strongly in parts of the south. In Karnataka, early morning first-day shows at several single-screen theatres have reportedly sold out. Kerala has also seen encouraging early trends, reflecting Vijay’s growing following in the state.

Bookings in metros such as Mumbai and Delhi are yet to open, with major multiplex chains waiting for CBFC clearance. Overseas advances, meanwhile, are said to have crossed ₹25 crore.

Final film before politics

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is billed as Vijay’s final film before his full-time entry into politics. The cast includes Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani and Narain.

With the next court hearing hours away, attention is now on whether the new panel’s review can be completed in time, or if the film’s release will face a last-minute delay.

tamil cinemacbfcvijay

Related News

I gave up cinema for my fans, says actor Vijay
Entertainment

I gave up cinema for my fans, says actor Vijay

Taylor Swift cinnamon manicure
Lifestyle

Taylor Swift’s sparkling cinnamon manicure sends fans into a frenzy as new Showgirl-inspired trend defines autumn fashion

Zakir hussain
Art & Culture

Zakir Hussain honoured as Aga Khan Music Awards brings global Muslim heritage festival to London

More For You

Michael Schumacher

Across genres, Schumacher became known for detailed research and a narrative style

X/ BiswasSujit2025

Michael Schumacher, author of Coppola and Clapton biographies, dies aged 75

Highlights

  • Michael Schumacher died on 29 December, aged 75
  • His daughter confirmed his death; no cause was given
  • He wrote acclaimed biographies of Francis Ford Coppola, Eric Clapton, and Allen Ginsberg
  • Schumacher also documented Great Lakes shipwrecks and maritime history

Prolific biographer across film, music, and literature

Michael Schumacher, the Wisconsin-based author whose work ranged from cultural biographies to maritime history, has died aged 75. His daughter, Emily Joy Schumacher, confirmed that he died on 29 December, though no cause of death was disclosed.

Schumacher was widely recognised for biographies including Francis Ford Coppola: A Filmmaker’s Life, Crossroads: The Life and Music of Eric Clapton, and Dharma Lion: A Biography of Allen Ginsberg, charting the life of the Beat Generation poet.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us