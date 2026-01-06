Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ heads for new censor review days before release

Highlights

Jana Nayagan is yet to receive its censor certificate, days before release



The CBFC has told the Madras High Court that the film will be examined by a new committee



The next court hearing is scheduled for January 7



uncertainty hangs over the planned January 9 pan-India release



Last-minute hurdle for Vijay’s swansong

Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan has run into fresh trouble just ahead of its scheduled release on January 9. The Central Board of Film Certification has informed the Madras High Court that the film will undergo another review, this time by a newly appointed panel, as the censor certificate remains pending.

The development comes weeks after the film was submitted for certification and has placed the production team under pressure with only days to spare.

Court hearing pushed to January 7

The makers approached the Madras High Court after the film failed to secure clearance despite being with the board for over a month. The matter, initially listed for hearing on January 6, has now been deferred to January 7 at 2.15 pm.

During proceedings, the CBFC told the court that the fresh review would be conducted by a new committee, raising concerns about whether certification can be completed in time for release.

Impact on pan-india rollout

Certification of the Tamil version is required before dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada can be cleared. The delay has therefore cast doubt over the film’s pan-India rollout, even as release preparations continue.

The setback is particularly significant as the board had already suggested a list of cuts and muted lines on December 19.

Advance bookings remain strong

Despite the uncertainty, advance bookings have opened strongly in parts of the south. In Karnataka, early morning first-day shows at several single-screen theatres have reportedly sold out. Kerala has also seen encouraging early trends, reflecting Vijay’s growing following in the state.

Bookings in metros such as Mumbai and Delhi are yet to open, with major multiplex chains waiting for CBFC clearance. Overseas advances, meanwhile, are said to have crossed ₹25 crore.

Final film before politics

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is billed as Vijay’s final film before his full-time entry into politics. The cast includes Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani and Narain.

With the next court hearing hours away, attention is now on whether the new panel’s review can be completed in time, or if the film’s release will face a last-minute delay.