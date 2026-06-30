Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

Jack Draper withdraws from Wimbledon as Britain's miserable start continues

Jack Draper became the second leading British player to withdraw from Wimbledon

Jack Draper withdraws from Wimbledon as Britain's miserable start continues

The home nation's start to the tournament went from bad to worse

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 30, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Jack Draper has withdrawn from Wimbledon with a recurrence of an arm injury before his scheduled first-round match.
  • The 24-year-old joins Emma Raducanu in pulling out of the tournament after injury setbacks.
  • Britain endured a difficult opening day, with 10 home players losing their first-round singles matches.

Jack Draper became the second leading British player to withdraw from Wimbledon as the former US Open semi-finalist followed Emma Raducanu out of the tournament on Monday.

The home nation's start to the tournament then went from bad to worse as 10 British singles players lost their first-round matches on the opening day.

Draper has suffered a recurrence of an arm injury and will not be able to face American sixth seed Taylor Fritz on Centre Court on Tuesday.

It is the latest fitness setback for the former world number four, who has played only a handful of tournaments this year.

Coached by former Grand Slam champion Andy Murray, the 24-year-old reached the semi-finals of the Wimbledon warm-up event at Eastbourne last week in his first tournament since April.

"There have been a lot of painful moments in the last 12 months but this one is definitely the absolute worst as there is no greater honour for a British player than playing at Wimbledon," Draper said.

British men's number one Cameron Norrie, the 29th seed and a quarter-finalist last year, lost in a fifth-set tie-break to Michael Zheng.

Nine other home hopes also bowed out on Monday, although Jack Pinnington Jones was spared becoming the 11th out of 11 when darkness forced his match against Brandon Nakashima to be suspended, with the Briton trailing by two sets and 4-3 in the third.

Former US Open champion Raducanu pulled out late on Sunday after scans showed she had suffered a stress fracture in her right leg.

The 23-year-old, seeded 30th, was due to start her campaign on Monday against Croatia's Antonia Ruzic.

(AFP)

tenniswimbledon 2026injuryjack draper
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

england-world-cup
Featured

FIFA World Cup: England chase top spot as group stages wrap up

jack-draper-tennis
Tennis

Draper makes winning return ahead of Wimbledon after injury setback

Rumesh-Pathirage-javelin
Athletics

Rumesh Pathirage wins again in Doha, Chopra finishes fourth

ben-stokes-captaincy
Cricket

Vaughan urges ECB to resolve Ben Stokes captaincy row

More For You

Serena Williams

Serena Williams returns to Wimbledon for her first singles match since 2022.

Getty Images

Serena Williams returns to Wimbledon after four years as Swiatek begins title defence

  • Serena Williams plays her first singles match since 2022 against Australia's Maya Joint.
  • Defending champion Iga Swiatek begins her Wimbledon campaign looking to rediscover top form.
  • Alexander Zverev and 2022 champion Elena Rybakina also get their Wimbledon campaigns under way.

Serena Williams will return to singles tennis for the first time in four years when the American legend steps onto Centre Court at Wimbledon on Tuesday, while Iga Swiatek starts her title defence.

French Open champion Alexander Zverev also gets his campaign under way, bidding to put his previous grass-court struggles behind him.

Keep ReadingShow less