Jack Draper withdraws from Wimbledon as Britain's miserable start continues

Highlights

Jack Draper has withdrawn from Wimbledon with a recurrence of an arm injury before his scheduled first-round match.

The 24-year-old joins Emma Raducanu in pulling out of the tournament after injury setbacks.

Britain endured a difficult opening day, with 10 home players losing their first-round singles matches.

Jack Draper became the second leading British player to withdraw from Wimbledon as the former US Open semi-finalist followed Emma Raducanu out of the tournament on Monday.

The home nation's start to the tournament then went from bad to worse as 10 British singles players lost their first-round matches on the opening day.

Draper has suffered a recurrence of an arm injury and will not be able to face American sixth seed Taylor Fritz on Centre Court on Tuesday.

It is the latest fitness setback for the former world number four, who has played only a handful of tournaments this year.

Coached by former Grand Slam champion Andy Murray, the 24-year-old reached the semi-finals of the Wimbledon warm-up event at Eastbourne last week in his first tournament since April.

"There have been a lot of painful moments in the last 12 months but this one is definitely the absolute worst as there is no greater honour for a British player than playing at Wimbledon," Draper said.

British men's number one Cameron Norrie, the 29th seed and a quarter-finalist last year, lost in a fifth-set tie-break to Michael Zheng.

Nine other home hopes also bowed out on Monday, although Jack Pinnington Jones was spared becoming the 11th out of 11 when darkness forced his match against Brandon Nakashima to be suspended, with the Briton trailing by two sets and 4-3 in the third.

Former US Open champion Raducanu pulled out late on Sunday after scans showed she had suffered a stress fracture in her right leg.

The 23-year-old, seeded 30th, was due to start her campaign on Monday against Croatia's Antonia Ruzic.

(AFP)