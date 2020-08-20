‘It is time to take a stand against online hate’

By Sanjay Bhandari
Chair, Kick It Out
SOCIAL MEDIA is just like the real world but on steroids.
Every action and emotion is compressed and exaggerated. It can be a place of immense joy, a crucial source of real-time news and a springboard for vital political change.
The Arab Spring, Clap for Carers, Black Lives Matter – all these are social movements that have been positively accelerated by social media, while Sarah Cooper’s Trump impersonations, Michael Spicer’s Room Next Door and Andrew Cotter’s adventures with his labradors Olive and Mabel have kept us connected and entertained during the forced isolation of lockdown.
Of course, when social media companies developed their products, this would have been the kind of peaceful idyll they envisaged.
But sadly, like humanity, social media has a dark side. Bullying, racism and hate is rife. Trolls have weaponised social media and football, our national religion, has become a battleground.
Football and social media can be a positive combined force: think of Marcus Rashford campaigning for free school meals. But social media is also a magnet for hate. Its relative anonymity combined with fragmented law enforcement creates a shelter for trolls and encourages “pile-ons” where one abusive troll encourages others into a frothing spiral of hate.
Arsenal legend Ian Wright, Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha and Sheffield United striker David McGoldrick have all been recent high-profile victims. In the cases of Wright and Zaha, the perpetrators were children.
In order to tackle online hate, everyone needs to do more.
First, we need better regulation and enforcement. Technology is massively under-regulated (compared to other industries that impact our daily lives like banking, medicine, energy, food). Recently, I met with the home secretary and was very encouraged by her desire to drive real change. The online harms bill is potentially a game-changer. It would create a duty of care on social media companies and a regulator with power. If the bill is passed, the UK would be world leaders in social media regulation. We encourage its adoption. But we will also need better connected law enforcement and prosecution processes as trolls are falling through the cracks. They need to be identified and punished.
Second, we need social media companies to be part of the solution. We cannot just demonise them – this is a technology problem so we will need technology solutions. We need policies that remove hate speech quickly. We need more content moderators to review complaints. We need more investment in artificial intelligence to automate the suppression of unlawful content. We need greater speed and transparency over the entire complaints process. We need loopholes to be closed (such as the ability on Instagram to direct message any user). We need rapid provision of user information to law enforcement when investigating incidents (though we need to preserve the right to create anonymous accounts as that may serve legitimate purposes – for example, if you are gay in a country where homosexuality is illegal, an anonymous social media account may be a vital link to support).
We need social media companies to team up with us to create better understanding of the different kinds of trolling behaviour so we can create more targeted response strategies – how much of the hate is one-off? How much is committed by children? How much is organised? If so, who are the members of those networks? What are their motivations?
Social media firms should also utilise their depth of resources to actively aid the wider battle against discrimination by using their platforms to educate the public and to accelerate the reporting of abuse. We have an ongoing dialogue with social media companies and they are already doing some of this work, but they need to do more. Increased regulation would doubtless accelerate this work.
Finally, we all need to play our part as individuals and ‘Take A Stand’ against racism, discrimination and hate. We need a cultural reset. All of us fans and participants need to exhibit zero tolerance. We need to become activists not bystanders. Our mantra should be ‘See It, Hear It, Report It’. Players should continue to play their part by using their platforms to keep the issue in the public eye. Governing bodies, clubs and charities like ours will continue to play our part by lobbying government and social media companies for meaningful change. We should also conduct our own independent social media monitoring and investigations to hold people accountable and create evidence trails to support prosecutions (as the Premier League has done for Neil Maupay of Brighton). Clubs and commercial sponsors can exert further pressure by looking at how to stop funding hate on social media platforms by strategically withdrawing advertising.
Online hate is a complex cultural and social problem. There is no magic wand to wave away the problem. As on the football pitch, success will come from creativity, hard work and, above all, teamwork.