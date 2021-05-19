Issa brothers become outside investors in Castore sportswear brand

AFTER having recently bought Asda, the petrol station tycoons have now become largest outside investors in Castore – a fast growing British sportswear.

Castore has a kit deal with Rangers, the Scottish Premiership champions.

According to a report in The Times, through their Jersey-based Monte Group – Mohsin, 50 and Zuber Issa, 49, are understood to have invested in the brand run by the Beahon brothers in March last year.

The Issas, who have built their EG Group petrol into one of Britain’s largest private companies after joining forces with TDR Capital, the private equity firm, to embark on debt-fuelled acquisition spree.

The brothers bought Leon, the fast-food chain, for £100 million last month.

With the company to be listed in the stock market, Tom Beahon, 31, and his brother Phil, 28, own a controlling majority in the five-year-old business.

Moreover, Castore looks to reach £100 million in sales this year.