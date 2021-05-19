Trending Now
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 283,248
Total Cases 25,496,330
Today's Fatalities 4,529
Today's Cases 267,334
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 283,248
Total Cases 25,496,330
Today's Fatalities 4,529
Today's Cases 267,334

Issa brothers become outside investors in Castore sportswear brand


Zuber (left) and Mohsin Issa.
Zuber (left) and Mohsin Issa.

AFTER having recently bought Asda, the petrol station tycoons have now become largest outside investors in Castore – a fast growing British sportswear.

Castore has a kit deal with Rangers, the Scottish Premiership champions.

According to a report in The Times, through their Jersey-based Monte Group – Mohsin, 50 and Zuber Issa, 49, are understood to have invested in the brand run by the Beahon brothers in March last year.

The Issas, who have built their EG Group petrol into one of Britain’s largest private companies after joining forces with TDR Capital, the private equity firm, to embark on debt-fuelled acquisition spree.

The brothers bought Leon, the fast-food chain, for £100 million last month.

With the company to be listed in the stock market, Tom Beahon, 31, and his brother Phil, 28, own a controlling majority in the five-year-old business.

Moreover, Castore looks to reach £100 million in sales this year.








Most Popular

Staffordshire chief constable raises concern over Priti Patel’s interference in operational matter

Modi says efforts being made to ramp up Covid vaccine supply in big way

Pakistan's remittances hit all-time high of $2.8bn in April

Pakistan to send emergency medical relief to Palestine

Stars taking the digital plunge



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×