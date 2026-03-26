AWARDED an MBE in the New Year Honours 2026, Isa Guha has built a career that bridges elite sport, global broadcasting and advocacy for inclusion in cricket.

The honour recognised her services to inclusivity and cricket, reflecting both her playing achievements and her growing influence as one of the sport’s most recognisable voices. In 2025 she was part of the BBC’s Wimbledon presenting team and also featured in coverage of The Hundred. Internationally, she was part of the female-led commentary team at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 and served as a headline commentator for Fox Cricket’s live television coverage of the 2025–26 Ashes in Australia.

Alongside broadcasting, Guha remains active in shaping cricket’s future. She founded Take Her Lead, a charitable trust aimed at increasing participation among women and girls. The organisation is also supporting the South Asian Cricket Academy’s inaugural women’s programme, launching in 2026 to identify and develop British south Asian female players.

Guha will chair an advisory group overseeing the initiative. “The inaugural SACA women’s programme will provide a much-needed focus for south Asian women in cricket,” she said. “Our role is to ensure the environment created makes these women feel like they belong in cricket, taking their background and gender into consideration.”

Her broadcasting career began unexpectedly in 2011 when an ITV producer contacted her via Twitter to present IPL highlights at short notice. What began as a punditry role developed into a presenting position lasting until 2014 and attracted attention from Australian broadcasters. She soon joined Triple M Radio’s Test commentary team, marking her first major role in Australia.

Guha’s breakthrough with the BBC came in 2014 when she became the first female summariser on Test Match Special. By 2018 she had joined Sky Sports’ coverage of England Test series before later becoming a regular voice on Fox Cricket.

Before entering broadcasting, Guha was one of England’s leading fast bowlers. She made her debut in 2002 aged 17, becoming the first woman of south Asian heritage to represent England in any sport. Across eight Tests, 83 one-day internationals and 22 T20 internationals, she claimed 148 wickets.

Her playing career included England’s double World Cup triumph in 2009 in both the 50-over and T20 formats, as well as Ashes victories in 2005 and 2007–08.

Born in London in May 1985 to Barun and Roma Guha, who emigrated from Kolkata in the 1970s, she has frequently spoken about the importance of representation in sport and media. “There are young kids out there who can relate to someone like myself, and adults as well, because they can see there are opportunities for females and for Asians. They do belong,” she said. “A large percentage of cricket players come from a south Asian background. I recognise the responsibility to reflect that.”

Guha retired from international cricket in March 2012 aged 26 and in 2017 became the first female non-executive director on the Professional Cricketers’ Association board. She married musician Richard Thomas in 2018.