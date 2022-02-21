Indians asked to leave Ukraine ‘temporarily’

The Ukrainian flag and the flag of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, or UPA, at the Haidamatska Sich on February 20, 2022 in Skole, Ukraine. Across Ukraine, civilians are participating in such groups to receive basic combat, medical and survival training. While Ukrainian officials have acknowledged the country has little chance to fend off a full Russian invasion, Russian occupation troops would likely face a deep-rooted, decentralised and prolonged insurgency. Russia has amassed tens of thousands of troops on its border to Ukraine. (Photo by Gaelle Girbes/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

INDIA has asked the family members of its embassy staff in Ukraine to return home and advised its citizens to leave that country temporarily.



The Indian embassy in Kyiv issued the advisory on Sunday (20) amid continuing tensions between NATO countries and Russia over the Ukraine crisis.



“In view of the continued high levels of tensions and uncertainties with respect to the situation in Ukraine, all Indian nationals whose stay is not deemed essential and all Indian students are advised to leave Ukraine temporarily,” the embassy said.



It said available commercial flights and charter flights may be availed for travel, for “orderly and timely departure” from Ukraine.



“Indian students are advised to also get in touch with respective student contractors for updates on charter flights, and also continue to follow Embassy Facebook, website and Twitter for any update,” the embassy said.



According to an official document in 2020, Ukraine had a small but vibrant Indian community and about 18,000 Indian students were studying in that country.



Amid the escalating tension, Russia and Belarus have extended military drills near the border with Ukraine.



Several Western countries have warned that Russia was poised to attack Ukraine soon.



The US and its Western allies have been severely critical of Russia over its build-up of forces near the Ukraine border.



The US has already sent extra troops to Europe to support its allies in the backdrop of fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.



Russia has positioned around 100,000 troops near its border with Ukraine, besides sending warships into the Black Sea for naval exercises, triggering concerns among the NATO countries.



Russia has been demanding a guarantee that Ukraine should never be allowed to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).



(PTI)