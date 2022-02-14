Website Logo
  • Monday, February 14, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 4,98,983
Total Cases 41,803,318
Today's Fatalities 1,008
Today's Cases 1,72,433
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 4,98,983
Total Cases 41,803,318
Today's Fatalities 1,008
Today's Cases 1,72,433

Business

Indian shipbuilder accused of record $3 bn bank fraud

Indian workers paint a ship at the ABG Shipyard at Magdalla Port, near Surat around 280 Km from Ahmedabad on July 20, 2012. (SAM PANTHAKY/AFP/GettyImages)

By: Sarwar Alam

A shipbuilding company has been accused of defrauding India’s largest state-run bank and 27 other financial institutions of over $3 billion, the country’s top investigative agency said, in what would be its biggest-ever bank fraud.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) — India’s federal investigative agency — said in a statement that ABG Shipyard had duped 28 banks out of 228.42 billion rupees ($3 billion).

The alleged theft by the Gujarat-based shipbuilder surpasses the $2 billion jeweller Nirav Modi was accused of cheating Indian banks out of in 2018, so far the country’s largest known bank fraud.

Private lender ICICI Bank was ABG’s biggest victim, losing more than $900 million, according to a forensic audit by Ernst & Young released at the weekend by the State Bank of India, another of its lenders.

State-run IDBI Bank — owned by IPO-bound insurer LIC — was next with nearly $500 million, the document said, followed by the State Bank of India (SBI) itself — the country’s biggest state-owned lender — on almost $400 million.

In all, the Indian taxpayer lost $2 billion to the scheme, according to the audit report figures.

The CBI said the company diverted and misappropriated funds between 2012 and 2017 — even as its lenders worked to resuscitate the ailing firm and save it from liquidation.

The SBI filed a police complaint against ABG Shipyard, its overseas subsidiary, five company directors and “unknown public servant(s) & private person(s)”.

The CBI raided 13 locations including company offices and the directors’ homes on Saturday, it said, “which led to recovery of incriminating documents”, and further investigation is ongoing.

ABG Shipyard first defaulted on loan payments in 2013 and was named as one of India’s 12 biggest defaulters when the country introduced its first bankruptcy law in 2016.

The firm was finally ordered liquidated three years later, but four separate auctions failed to find buyers for its assets and it has been trying to sell them privately for the last two years.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
Turkish Airlines’ former boss Ilker Ayci to head Air India
HEADLINE STORY
ArcelorMittal: How Rahul Bajaj gave vital support to Indian steel tycoon LN Mittal during takeover…
INDIA
Why is India’s largest insurer being listed?
UK
Indian supplier to UK brands pays £3m in unpaid wages
INDIA
Ford, Suzuki to get incentives under India’s $3.5bn clean fuel scheme
INDIA
Rahul Bajaj: Man who called spade a spade
HEADLINE STORY
Indian industrialist Rahul Bajaj dies at 83
INDIA
Coca-Cola’s bottlers to invest up to $500m in India annually
UK
Tax authorities seek ‘liquidation of Liberty units’
UK
Company backed by Rishi Sunak’s wife is on the verge of collapse
INDIA
India’s top court gives ‘final opportunity’ to Mallya to appear before it
INDIA
India among top 5 economies for ease of starting new business: Survey
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Untitled
Gunmen attack high-profile Sri Lanka TV journalist
Brother acquitted for ‘honour killing’ of Pakistani social media star
Squeaky-clean Sunak: chancellor tipped as UK’s first Hindu prime minister
Indian shipbuilder accused of record $3 bn bank fraud
No lean patch for Kohli, insists India batting coach
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE