Indian security forces kill 28 suspected Maoists

Chhattisgarh is considered a stronghold of the Maoist movement, part of the “Red Corridor,” where India has deployed tens of thousands of security forces.

The operation occurred during a search of the area bordering the Narayanpur and Dantewada districts, leading to clashes with the rebels. (Photo credit: ANI video)

By: EasternEye

INDIAN security forces shot dead 28 suspected Maoist rebels in a gunfight in the Abujhmad forest of Chhattisgarh state, police confirmed on Friday.

The operation occurred during a search of the area bordering the Narayanpur and Dantewada districts, leading to clashes with the rebels.

Bastar region police chief P Sunarraj told AFP that the bodies of 28 Maoist rebels were recovered.

Narayanpur district police superintendent Prabhat Kumar said one member of the Indian security forces sustained a minor injury and was safely evacuated by helicopter.

The Maoists, who follow the communist ideology of Mao Zedong, have been engaged in a decades-long insurgency, primarily in central and eastern India, with the aim of representing rural and tribal communities. The insurgency, which has killed over 10,000 people, has weakened in recent years due to government crackdowns.

Indian home minister Amit Shah has warned the insurgents to surrender or face “all-out” action. He also stated that the government aims to completely eliminate the Maoist rebellion by early 2026.

Chhattisgarh is considered a stronghold of the Maoist movement, part of the “Red Corridor,” where India has deployed tens of thousands of security forces.

The government has reduced the number of districts affected by the insurgency from 96 in 2010 to 45 in 2023, attributing the success to security efforts and infrastructure development.

