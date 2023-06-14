Indian-origin woman stabbed to death in London

She is not formally identified but reports indicated she was from Hyderabad

Representational image (iStock)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A 27-YEAR-OLD Indian-origin woman has been stabbed to death in north London.



Scotland Yard on Wednesday (14) said two men were arrested in connection with the murder.



The incident took place at a residential property in Neeld Crescent, Wembley on Tuesday (13).



While the murder victim is yet to be formally identified, reports from India indicate she was Kontham Tejasvini, a professional from Hyderabad.



A post-mortem examination is scheduled, following which the police are expected to formally reveal her identity.



The Metropolitan Police had earlier released an image of Brazilian national Keven Antonio Lourenco De Morais to seek public help in tracing the suspect behind the attack on Tuesday morning.



The 23-year-old has now been arrested from Harrow, near the crime scene.



“He was arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into custody at a north London police station,” the Met Police said without naming him.



“Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and two women were treated for stab injuries. Despite the efforts of emergency services, a 27-year-old woman sadly died at the scene. Her next of kin are yet to be informed,” the Met Police said in a statement.



A second woman, aged 28 and also unnamed, was taken to hospital with stab injuries that were later assessed as not life-threatening.



Two other people, a 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.



While the man remains in custody, the woman has been released without further action, the police said.



Police officers were called to Neeld Crescent at 9.59 am local time on Tuesday to reports of a double stabbing.



The two victims were treated at the scene by the emergency services and while one died on the spot, the other remains in a north London hospital.



“This has been a fast-moving investigation and I would like to thank the public for sharing our appeal for information about this man. He is now in custody,” said Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.



(PTI)