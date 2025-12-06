Indian model Bhavitha Mandava leads Chanel’s 2026 runway in Manhattan

Highlights:

Bhavitha Mandava, 25, from Hyderabad, opened Chanel’s Métiers d’Art 2026 show in New York

The model was first scouted at a New York subway station while studying at NYU

Her parents’ emotional reaction to the show went viral online

Fashion watchers say her Chanel moment reflects a broader shift toward diverse casting

Bhavitha Mandava has become one of the most talked-about new faces in fashion after opening the Chanel Métiers d’Art 2026 show in New York City. The Hyderabad-born model, who moved to the US to study assistive technology at NYU, stepped into a life-changing moment only months after being spotted at a subway station.

Bhavitha Mandava takes top spot at Chanel Métiers d’Art 2026 in a breakthrough moment for Indian models Instagram/bhavithamandava





How Bhavitha Mandava went from New York’s subway to Chanel

Mandava’s story stands out because of where it began. She was not chasing modelling work. She was studying, living as any student in the city would, when a scout approached her on a subway platform. Two weeks after that moment, she walked her first big show as a Bottega Veneta exclusive. Friends who watched her begin this journey say the pace surprised her.

Her link with Matthieu Blazy shaped the next phase. He cast her early, kept her in mind, and eventually brought her into his debut at Chanel. Industry followers have pointed out how rare it is for a new model to enter two major houses so quickly.

Chanel came soon after. The Métiers d’Art 2026 show was set inside the old Bowery station in Manhattan, a place many commuters walk past without thinking twice. For Mandava, opening that show felt strangely familiar and completely unreal at the same time.





Why Bhavitha Mandava’s Chanel debut matters for representation

Her appearance carried meaning beyond her own career. Indian models have walked global runways for decades, but opening a Chanel Métiers d’Art show in New York remains rare. Casting director Anita Bitton, who has long worked on more inclusive line-ups, included her without shaping her into anything other than herself. Mandava has said she always felt seen for her own energy.

Fashion influencer Viren H Shah, who documented her early steps, said her path shows how talent can come from anywhere. He also pointed to the emotional weight of a “full circle moment,” a show in the city where she was first discovered.





How her family reacted to Bhavitha Mandava’s Chanel moment

One of the most shared clips this week came from Mandava’s Instagram page. It shows her parents watching the Chanel broadcast from home. Her mother kept saying her name through tears. Her father sat quietly, proud and overwhelmed. It struck a chord with viewers, especially young South Asians who recognised that kind of family pride.





What comes next for Bhavitha Mandava

Mandava has remained grounded. After the Chanel appearance, she posted a simple note of thanks to the brand and to Blazy. She has not confirmed future bookings, but industry watchers expect to see her across the next cycle of shows.