Website Logo
  • Tuesday, July 26, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

Indian Legend Sunil Gavaskar feels ‘blessed’ as Leicester ground named after him

According to reports, the initiative was taken by British Indian MP Keith Vaz.

Sunil Gavaskar (L) during the event (Photo: Instagram)

By: Pramod Thomas

CRICKET ground in East Midlands in England has been named after Indian cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar.

Honouring the cricketer, a ground in Leicester has been named after him. Gavaskar shared a picture of the event on his Instagram page.

“Blessed to have a ground in Leicester named after me. This is a recognition not for me but for all those who played with me from tennis ball days to the internationals, my family and last but not least, my fans and well wishers. Thank you all for being part of this unforgettable journey,” he wrote on Instagram.

It is a rare honour for Gavaskar as he will be the first Indian player to have a cricket ground named after him in England or in Europe.

He already has two grounds named after him in Kentucky in the US and Tanzania’s Zanzibar.

According to reports, the initiative was taken by British Indian MP Keith Vaz who has been representing Leicester in the parliament for over three decades.

Gavaskar was the first cricketer to score 10,000 runs and once held the record for most number (34) of centuries. He was also part of the Indian team that won the 1983 World Cup.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Birmingham taxi driver jailed for having sex with teen after getting her to drink
WORLD
Monkeypox symptoms, diagnosis, treatments and vaccines
News
Indian meal kit brand Spice Tailor acquired by Premier Foods for £43.8 million
UK
Family’s agony 16 years after Grandad, 68, brutally beaten and stabbed to death at his…
News
Alcohol consumption during Covid-19 pandemic could lead to 25,000 extra deaths in England
Uncategorized
Taliban claims to solve security problems, urges Hindus, Sikhs to return to Afghanistan
Sports
India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: India target clean sweep, might not tinker…
UK
UK’s Johnson tells former treasurer Cruddas he ‘does not want to resign’ as…
UK
Nine out of ten Britons increasingly keeping tabs on spending -NielsenIQ
UK
UK PM rivals Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss spar over tax, China in…
WORLD
South Africa submits formal extradition for two Gupta brothers from UAE
News
This toddler has ‘Uncombable Hair Syndrome’ which leads to dry and frizzy hair…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Birmingham taxi driver jailed for having sex with teen after…
Indian Legend Sunil Gavaskar feels ‘blessed’ as Leicester ground named…
Monkeypox symptoms, diagnosis, treatments and vaccines
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer receives thunderous response; garners 172…
Indian meal kit brand Spice Tailor acquired by Premier Foods…
Family’s agony 16 years after Grandad, 68, brutally beaten and…