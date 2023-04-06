Website Logo
  Thursday, April 06, 2023
Indian high commission hosts fintech event in London

Vikram Doraiswamy, the Indian high commissioner to the UK, spoke on how fintech revolutionised payments in India because of the interoperability of various platforms

Vikram Doraiswamy, the Indian high commissioner to the UK, speaking at an event on fintech in London

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

India’s High Commission in London and the India Partnership Forum (IPF) hosted a virtual roundtable on fintech to discuss opportunities for collaboration between India and the UK.

Attended by more than 100 participants, the event focussed on regulation, investment and innovation. They also discussed the challenges faced by the fintech industry and how they can be addressed by the two countries working together .

Vikram Doraiswamy, the Indian high commissioner to the UK, spoke on how fintech revolutionised payments in India because of the interoperability of various platforms. He said the technology stack contributed to the financial inclusion in the south Asian nation. Doraiswamy said a close collaboration between India and the UK in the fintech sector will be beneficial for both countries.

Reeudo, a cross-border payments startup, represented India at the event where representatives from four British startups – Manigo, TCKER, All Street Sevva, Bitcoin Suisse AG & Moneynmore were also present.

Both the high commission and the IPF – a non-profit think tank for policy advocacy that supports the UK-India bilateral engagement – highlighted the potential for collaborations between the two countries.

