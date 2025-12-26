Indian doctoral student shot dead near Toronto University campus

Highlights

Shivank Avasthi, 20, found with gunshot wound near University of Toronto Scarborough campus on Tuesday afternoon.

Indian Consulate in Toronto expresses "deep anguish" and extends assistance to bereaved family.

Suspect fled scene before police arrival; no description released as investigation continues.

A 20-year-old Indian doctoral student has been shot dead near the University of Toronto Scarborough campus, with Canadian authorities treating the incident as a homicide investigation.

Toronto police identified the victim as Shivank Avasthi following the fatal shooting on Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to the Highland Creek Trail and Old Kingston Road area at approximately 3:30pm after reports of an injured person lying on the ground.

Upon arrival, emergency responders discovered a person suffering from a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Duty inspector Jeff Allington addressed reporters near the crime scene on Tuesday evening, stating "Our immediate focus is on preserving evidence at the scene, determining what happened and notifying this individual's next of kin. Because of that, there is very little information that I am able to share with you tonight."

The suspect fled the area before police arrived, and authorities have not yet released any suspect description. The investigation remains active as police work to piece together the circumstances surrounding the young student's death.

Official responses

India's consulate in Toronto responded swiftly to the tragedy, posting on social media platform X "We express deep anguish over the tragic death of a young Indian doctoral student, Shivank Avasthi, in a fatal shooting incident near the University of Toronto Scarborough Campus.

The Consulate is in touch with the bereaved family during this difficult time and is extending all necessary assistance in close coordination with the local authorities."

The University of Toronto Scarborough issued a safety alert immediately following the incident, advising students and staff in buildings to remain inside while those outdoors were told to leave the area.

Pathways into Highland Creek Valley at the campus remain closed pending the police investigation.

A UTSC spokesperson told CP24 Television network that the university was "extremely saddened" to learn about the death near their campus, though they declined to confirm the victim's student status.

"We cannot comment on the identity of the victim at this time," the spokesperson stated on Wednesday evening. "We are grateful to our Campus Safety team, Toronto Police Service and emergency medical service personnel for their immediate response and action."