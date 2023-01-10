Indian businessman Anand Mahindra lauds ISRO after UK space mission’s failure

Virgin Orbit said that the rocket had appeared to have an anomaly that prevented it from reaching the orbit.

Chairman and Managing Director of India’s Mahindra and Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

India’s Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Tuesday (10) hailed the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) after the launch failure of UK space organisation.

“I recognise that this was a very different type of orbital launch but it stills tells me how much more we should appreciate and admire the launch record of @isro,” Mahindra tweeted on Tuesday.

Netizens too praised ISRO as they responded to Mahindra’s tweet. “Absolutely sir. Many people don’t understand how difficult it is. We should be proud of @isro,” a user commented. “ISRO is an engineering marvel which surprises the world every time,” said another.

“Indeed with all the respect Sir. @isro,” a Twitter user replied.

Britain’s attempt to become the first European nation to launch satellites into space ended in bitter disappointment early on Tuesday when Virgin Orbit said its rocket had suffered an anomaly that prevented it from reaching orbit.

“We appear to have an anomaly that has prevented us from reaching orbit,” the company said. “We are evaluating the information.”

The failure deals a further blow to European space ambitions after an Italian-built Vega-C rocket mission failed after lift-off from French Guiana in late December. The rockets have since been grounded.

“Space is difficult,” said UK business minister Grant Shapps. “It didn’t work. No doubt they’ll pick themselves up, dust themselves off and they’ll go again.”

India’s space agency ISRO was established in 1969. In the latest development, it is looking to explore markets in Latin America, Arab nations, Africa and South East Asia and collaborate with them for mutual benefit.