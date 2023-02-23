Indian boy, 10, meets Ukraine General Consulate in Poland

Wiaczeslaw Wojnarowskyj, the General Consulate of Ukraine in Krakow, Poland with Milan Paul Kumar

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

AN Indian boy, Milan Paul Kumar, has embarked on a journey to Krakow, Poland, to support Ukrainian children who have been affected by the war.

Milan, 10, who is a recipient of the Diana Award 2022 and 2022 #iwill Ambassador for social and humanitarian action, previously raised funds for the FirstNews Ukraine Schools Appeal by washing cars with the Greater Manchester Fire Service and donating his pocket money.

On his decision to visit Poland, Milan said, ” A year has passed, I wanted to do more for Ukraine and for them to know they still have our support.”

Milan’s visit to Poland was arranged with the help of his parents and several organisations – including Tesco staff and the National Literacy Trust – along with authors who donated stationery, and books. Extra luggage allowance was also arranged by Trailfinders and Jet2Airways.

Milan started his journey at the Ukrainian Centre in Bolton and upon arriving in Krakow, he was invited to the Ukrainian consulate by Wiaczeslaw Wojnarowskyj, the General Consulate of Ukraine in Krakow.

He said, “It was an honour and privilege to meet Wiaczeslaw Wojnarowskyj in Krakow. The whole world #StandwithUkraine.”

Milan later visited a newly built school for Ukrainian children where he met students and presented them the donated stationery and books.

He said he was happy that he “made lots of new Ukrainian friends” who he intends to visit again.

Milan has documented his journey on social media.

Since Russia launched a full-scale military invasion on Ukraine on February 24th, 2022, millions of Ukrainians have been forced to flee their homes in search of refuge.

Poland, which is home to the largest Ukrainian community in the region, has seen the highest number of Ukrainian refugees, with an estimated 3.5 million people crossing the border since the start of the conflict, The World Economic Forum site informs.

Of those registered refugees in Poland, 94 per cent have been women and children.

The #StandWithUkraine campaign provides practical information for Ukrainians both in Ukraine and abroad, as well as tips for citizens of foreign countries on how to help through donations and raising public awareness.