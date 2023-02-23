Website Logo
  • Thursday, February 23, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

Indian boy, 10, meets Ukraine General Consulate in Poland

Milan Paul Kumar has embarked on a journey to Krakow, Poland, to support Ukrainian children who have been affected by the war since a year.

Wiaczeslaw Wojnarowskyj, the General Consulate of Ukraine in Krakow, Poland with Milan Paul Kumar

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

AN Indian boy, Milan Paul Kumar, has embarked on a journey to Krakow, Poland, to support Ukrainian children who have been affected by the war.

Milan, 10, who is a recipient of the Diana Award 2022 and 2022 #iwill Ambassador for social and humanitarian action, previously raised funds for the FirstNews Ukraine Schools Appeal by washing cars with the Greater Manchester Fire Service and donating his pocket money.

On his decision to visit Poland, Milan said, ” A year has passed, I wanted to do more for Ukraine and for them to know they still have our support.”

Milan’s visit to Poland was arranged with the help of his parents and several organisations – including Tesco staff and the National Literacy Trust – along with authors who donated stationery, and books. Extra luggage allowance was also arranged by Trailfinders and Jet2Airways.

Milan started his journey at the Ukrainian Centre in Bolton and upon arriving in Krakow, he was invited to the Ukrainian consulate by Wiaczeslaw Wojnarowskyj, the General Consulate of Ukraine in Krakow.

He said, “It was an honour and privilege to meet Wiaczeslaw Wojnarowskyj in Krakow. The whole world #StandwithUkraine.”

Milan later visited a newly built school for Ukrainian children where he met students and presented them the donated stationery and books.

He said he was happy that he “made lots of new Ukrainian friends” who he intends to visit again.

Milan has documented his journey on social media.

Since Russia launched a full-scale military invasion on Ukraine on February 24th, 2022, millions of Ukrainians have been forced to flee their homes in search of refuge.

Poland, which is home to the largest Ukrainian community in the region, has seen the highest number of Ukrainian refugees, with an estimated 3.5 million people crossing the border since the start of the conflict, The World Economic Forum site informs.

Of those registered refugees in Poland, 94 per cent have been women and children.

The #StandWithUkraine campaign provides practical information for Ukrainians both in Ukraine and abroad, as well as tips for citizens of foreign countries on how to help through donations and raising public awareness.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
SNP leadership contender Kate Forbes urged to reveal links with troubled businessman
News
Starmer sets out plans to make Britain fastest-growing G7 economy
News
Chancellor Hunt in India for G20 finance meet
News
US treasury secretary Janet Yellen seeks more economic aid to Ukraine ahead of G20 meeting…
News
Tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy announces US presidential bid
INDIA
Sitharaman, Yellen discuss global debt, crypto during G20 meeting
News
Who is Harri, the Indian designer who made headlines for Sam Smith’s outfit…
News
Air India’s US-Delhi flight makes emergency landing in Stockholm
News
We stand up for BBC: UK government in Parliament
News
Smog engulfs Delhi-NCR, disrupts flight services
News
Case registered against Rajasthan Police officials for assaulting pregnant wife of Bhiwani deaths…
News
EU asylum claims soar to seven-year high
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW