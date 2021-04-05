Indian American Jeet Patel remembered as ‘hard worker and model student’

INDIAN AMERICAN student from Wallingford attending Norwich University in Vermont in the US died on Sunday (4), the university has said.







Jeet Patel, 21, was in his junior year at the university, a military college, where he was majoring in criminal justice, a statement said.

It added that Patel’s death is under investigation by the medical examiner’s office. His demise did not occur on the college campus.

Patel was remembered as a ‘hard worker and model student’ at Sheehan High School and Norwich. He served in a leadership position in the Corps of Cadets, played tuba and was 1st Sergeant of Band Company, reports added.







He graduated from Sheehan in 2018.

“We always found him to be a hard worker and team player. He was a fun kid to be around, he kept things light,” said Charles Farley, Patel’s track and field coach.

Mark Anarumo, president of Norwich University, said” “We ask for privacy and respect for our community and for Jeet’s family, as we mourn this tremendous loss and work to understand the cause. Our deepest sympathy goes out to Jeet’s family, friends and professors.”







Sheehan athletic director Christopher Dailey, said: “Patel always had a smile on his face and was a positive contributor to the Sheehan community. Anyone who knew Patel has very great memories of him.”

Frank Vanecek, vice president of student affairs at Norwich, said Patel was highly thought of by the commandant staff, noting that he was going to serve as company commander for Band Company next year.

According to reports, funeral service will be held at Beecher Bennet Funeral Home in Hamden.











