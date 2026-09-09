India partners with US in landmark 6G security initiative

Highlights

US commerce department announced the move, calling it a step to align shared security and innovation goals



Initiative builds on US's "Call to Action for 6G Leadership and Security," launched in July

India released its own 6G Vision document in March 2023, aiming to be a frontline 6G contributor by 2030

INDIA has officially joined the US-led international partnership working to build secure, next-generation 6G wireless networks — a step that signals growing confidence in collaborative innovation across borders.

The announcement, made by the US Department of Commerce, brings India into the company of 24 other nations, including the UK, Germany and Japan, all united by a common vision: shaping 6G technology years ahead of its expected rollout in the 2030s, so that the world is ready when the moment arrives.

"Today, we are pleased to announce that India has joined the US and 24 other countries in the effort to ensure that next-generation networks reflect our shared security interests, strengthen our competitiveness, and drive innovation in 6G," the Department of Commerce said in a celebratory post on X this week.

The partnership took shape through discussions between US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick and India's minister of state for commerce Jitin Prasada, held on the sidelines of the G20 Innovation Ministerial in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, last week — a meeting that underscored the strength of India-US cooperation on technology's frontier.

Government backs innovation push

Prasada expressed enthusiasm about what lies ahead, saying, "India's joint effort with the United States and 24 other countries to promote innovation and competition in 6G technology will give a new direction to the global digital landscape."

This collaboration builds on the "Call to Action for 6G Leadership and Security," launched by the US in July with the backing of nations spanning Europe, the Americas and the Asia-Pacific.

Spearheaded by the Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), the effort carries forward the goals set out in president Donald Trump's "Winning the 6G Race" Presidential Memorandum of December 2025, which recognised 6G as a cornerstone of security, diplomacy and economic growth.

Prime minister Narendra Modi released India's 6G Vision document on March 22, 2023, laid out an inspiring roadmap for the country to become a frontline contributor to the design, development and deployment of 6G technology by 2030.