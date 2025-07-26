Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

India-UK trade pact sets path for future deals with EU, US

The deal, signed on Thursday and described by Indian prime minister Narendra Modi as "a blueprint for our shared prosperity", is India’s largest strategic partnership with an advanced economy.

Starmer and Modi

Prime minister Keir Starmer welcomes Indian prime minister Narendra Modi at Chequers near Aylesbury, England, Thursday, July 24, 2025.

Reuters
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJul 26, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

INDIA's trade agreement with the UK marks a shift towards opening its markets while protecting key sectors, and could serve as a model for future deals, government officials and analysts said on Friday.

The deal, signed on Thursday and described by Indian prime minister Narendra Modi as "a blueprint for our shared prosperity", is India’s largest strategic partnership with an advanced economy.

It comes amid rising global trade tensions and signals a change in India's traditionally protectionist approach, as the country seeks agreements with the EU, US, and New Zealand.

ALSO READ: Exclusive interview with Starmer on UK-India deal

Under the pact, India agreed to cut tariffs on imported British vehicles, increasing competition for the domestic auto industry, which accounts for nearly 7 per cent of the economy.

"This is a policy shift, especially as India has long used high tariffs to protect domestic manufacturers," Ajay Srivastava, founder of Global Trade Research Initiative and a former trade negotiator, told Reuters.

The shift also covers government procurement and pharmaceuticals and is expected to be reflected in future deals with Brussels and Washington, Srivastava said.

However, the move remains cautious.

Under the UK deal, auto imports will be limited by a quota to protect local manufacturers, and tariff reductions will be gradual. India will reduce auto tariffs from over 100 per cent to 10 per cent over 15 years, with annual quotas starting at 10,000 units and increasing to 19,000 in the fifth year.

ALSO READ: Modi concludes UK visit with 'green gesture' to King Charles

Tariff cuts on whisky and other products will also be phased in over several years to allow domestic industries time to adjust.

Red lines

India has maintained its stance on sensitive areas, making no concessions on agricultural products such as apples and walnuts or dairy products including cheese and whey.

"There is no question of opening up the agriculture or dairy sector in any trade negotiation — be it with the EU, Australia, or even the US," a senior Indian official said.

The strategy is designed to use trade to boost economic growth while continuing to protect millions of Indians dependent on farming and low-margin work, the official added.

Indian farmers expect expanded access to the UK’s $37.5 billion agriculture market. Indian exporters will gain from zero tariffs on goods such as textiles, footwear, gems, furniture, auto parts, machinery, and chemicals.

"With zero tariffs, India's garment exports to the UK could double in three years," said N Thirukkumaran, general secretary of the Tiruppur Exporters Association. "This also paves the way for the EU agreement, which could bring even bigger gains," he added.

Negotiations with the US may prove more challenging. The US administration has used threats of high tariffs to secure concessions from partners.

Trade minister Piyush Goyal told Reuters on Thursday that India hopes to reach a trade deal with Washington that includes "special and preferred treatment". However, the US is pressing for more access to India’s agricultural and dairy markets.

(With inputs from Reuters)

 
ftagarment exportsindia uk trade dealtariff cutsus trade talks

Related News

A memorable day at Chequers
Featured

A memorable day at Chequers

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR
Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR face off in 'War 2' trailer, fans divided over action, VFX and casting

Gwyneth Paltrow
Entertainment

Gwyneth Paltrow becomes Astronomer’s surprise spokesperson after Coldplay kiss-cam scandal

Jonathan-Reynolds
Business

Reynolds rejects calls for wealth tax, urges Labour MPs to 'get serious'

More For You

Exclusive interview with Starmer on UK-India deal

Amit Roy (left) and Shailesh Solanki with Sir Keir Starmer

Exclusive interview with Starmer on UK-India deal: “FTA most significant for British Asian businesses"

PRIME MINISTER Sir Keir Starmer has promised to help British Asian businesses get the maximum benefit from the free trade agreement (FTA) he formally agreed with the visiting Indian prime minister Narendra Modi at Chequers on Thursday (24).

He made the pledge in an interview with Eastern Eye and Garavi Gujarat at the British prime minister’s country residence in Buckinghamshire.

Keep ReadingShow less
modi-starmer-cricket

At Chequers, Starmer and Modi interacted with players from Buckinghamshire Street Cricket Hubs. (Photo: X/@narendramodi)

X/@narendramodi

‘We always play with a straight bat’: Modi on India-UK partnership

INDIAN prime minister Narendra Modi used a cricketing reference to describe India’s ties with the UK during his meeting with British prime minister Keir Starmer on Thursday.

“There may be a swing and a miss at times, but we always play with a straight bat!” Modi said in a media statement after the talks, referring to the India-UK relationship.

Keep ReadingShow less
“From one chaiwallah to another”: Modi’s tea moment steals the show at Chequers

Britain's prime minister Keir Starmer and prime minister Narendra Modi of India, have a cup of tea during a business showcase event at Chequers near Aylesbury, England.

“From one chaiwallah to another”: Modi’s tea moment steals the show at Chequers

AS AKHIL PATEL handed over a cup of masala chai to Narendra Modi in the grounds of Chequers on Thursday (24), he cheekily told the Indian prime minister: “From one chaiwalla to another!”

That quip produced one of the lighter moments on an “historic” day when Modi and the British prime minister, Sir Keir Starmer, formally agreed a free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the UK.

Keep ReadingShow less
Junior doctors strike

The strike comes despite junior doctors having accepted a pay offer of 22.3 per cent over two years in September, shortly after prime minister Keir Starmer's Labour government came to power. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters

Junior doctors begin five-day strike after talks fail

THOUSANDS of junior doctors across the UK began a five-day strike on Friday after talks with the Labour government failed to reach a new agreement on pay.

Doctors were seen on picket lines outside hospitals early in the morning, following negotiations that continued late into Thursday night but ended without a deal.

Keep ReadingShow less
Modi-Starmer-Getty

The deal was formalised during Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s brief visit to the UK, where he held talks with his British counterpart Keir Starmer. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

India, UK sign landmark free trade agreement during Modi’s London visit

INDIA and the United Kingdom signed a landmark Free Trade Agreement (FTA) on Thursday during Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s brief visit to the UK. The deal, finalised after three years of negotiations, aims to boost annual bilateral trade by around £25.5 billion.

The agreement was signed by India’s commerce minister Piyush Goyal and the UK’s secretary of state for business and trade Jonathan Reynolds following formal talks between Modi and prime minister Keir Starmer at Chequers, northwest of London.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc