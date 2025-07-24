India, UK sign landmark free trade agreement during Modi’s London visit

INDIA and the United Kingdom on Thursday (24) signed a landmark Free Trade Agreement (FTA), expected to increase bilateral trade by around £25.2 billion annually.

The deal was formalised during Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s brief visit to the UK, where he held talks with his British counterpart Keir Starmer.

The agreement was signed by India’s commerce minister Piyush Goyal and the UK’s secretary of state for business and trade Jonathan Reynolds, following the meeting between Modi and Starmer in London.

Modi arrived in London at around 8.30 pm on Wednesday and is set to leave later on Thursday, spending less than 24 hours in the country. He is expected to have lunch with Starmer and meet King Charles at Sandringham before his departure.

The FTA is the UK’s most significant bilateral trade deal since Brexit and is projected to add £4.8 billion annually to the British economy.

The agreement includes tariff cuts on nearly 90 per cent of UK goods exported to India, including whisky, cosmetics and medical devices. The UK will offer duty-free access to 99 per cent of Indian products.

"Our landmark trade deal with India is a major win for Britain," Starmer said. "It will create thousands of British jobs across the UK, unlock new opportunities for businesses and drive growth in every corner of the country."

The two leaders also launched the "UK-India Vision 2035", which aims to expand cooperation in defence, climate action, education, and border security.

Indian workers in the UK and their employers will be exempt from paying social security contributions for three years, with annual savings estimated at £341.7 million.

UK businesses will also gain access to India’s non-sensitive public procurement market, valued at around £38 billion annually.