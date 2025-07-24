Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

India, UK sign landmark free trade agreement during Modi’s London visit

The agreement was signed by India’s commerce minister Piyush Goyal and the UK’s secretary of state for business and trade Jonathan Reynolds, following the meeting between Modi and Starmer in London.

Modi-Starmer-Getty

The deal was formalised during Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s brief visit to the UK, where he held talks with his British counterpart Keir Starmer. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJul 24, 2025
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
Follow:

INDIA and the United Kingdom on Thursday (24) signed a landmark Free Trade Agreement (FTA), expected to increase bilateral trade by around £25.2 billion annually.

The deal was formalised during Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s brief visit to the UK, where he held talks with his British counterpart Keir Starmer.

The agreement was signed by India’s commerce minister Piyush Goyal and the UK’s secretary of state for business and trade Jonathan Reynolds, following the meeting between Modi and Starmer in London.

 India UK Free Trade Agreement India and UK Sign Historic Free Trade Agreement During Modi’s Visitgetty images

Modi arrived in London at around 8.30 pm on Wednesday and is set to leave later on Thursday, spending less than 24 hours in the country. He is expected to have lunch with Starmer and meet King Charles at Sandringham before his departure.

The FTA is the UK’s most significant bilateral trade deal since Brexit and is projected to add £4.8 billion annually to the British economy.

The agreement includes tariff cuts on nearly 90 per cent of UK goods exported to India, including whisky, cosmetics and medical devices. The UK will offer duty-free access to 99 per cent of Indian products.

   roar-assets-auto.rbl.ms  

"Our landmark trade deal with India is a major win for Britain," Starmer said. "It will create thousands of British jobs across the UK, unlock new opportunities for businesses and drive growth in every corner of the country."

The two leaders also launched the "UK-India Vision 2035", which aims to expand cooperation in defence, climate action, education, and border security.

Indian workers in the UK and their employers will be exempt from paying social security contributions for three years, with annual savings estimated at £341.7 million.

UK businesses will also gain access to India’s non-sensitive public procurement market, valued at around £38 billion annually.

free trade agreementkeir starmermodi uk visituk-india trade

Related News

M&S advert banned over model’s
Fashion

‘Irresponsible’ M&S advert banned over model’s slim frame

‘South Park’ lands £1.1 billion Paramount+ deal as creators secure 50 new episodes after behind-the-scenes dispute
TV

‘South Park’ lands £1.1 billion Paramount+ deal as creators secure 50 new episodes after behind-the-scenes dispute

Police-London-Getty
UK

Police prepare for immigration protests in Essex this weekend

More For You

Bestway-retailers

The company said the move comes during its 50th anniversary year and is intended to help retailers manage cost pressures and improve margins.

getty images

Bestway backs independent retailers with £10 million price drop

BESTWAY WHOLESALE has announced a £10 million investment to reduce prices on more than 2,000 core lines.

The price cuts, which are not part of any promotion, will take immediate effect and are aimed at supporting independent retailers across the UK.

Keep ReadingShow less
India probes Myntra for violating foreign investment rules

Myntra, owned by Flipkart, sells fashion brands on its own e-commerce website. (AFP via Getty Images)

India probes Myntra for violating foreign investment rules

INDIA's financial crime agency said on Wednesday (23) it was investigating Walmart's fashion business Myntra Designs for allegedly breaching laws prohibiting foreign wholesalers from selling to consumers.

The case comes amid growing scrutiny of e-commerce players in India. An antitrust investigation last year found Amazon and Walmart's other e-commerce platform, Flipkart, favoured select sellers and resorted to "predatory pricing", hurting smaller retailers. The companies denied the allegations.

Keep ReadingShow less
US-India-iStock

Indian officials continue to remain hopeful of concluding a wider agreement by September or October, based on discussions between prime minister Narendra Modi and Trump in February. (Photo: iStock)

iStock

India-US interim trade deal unlikely before August 1 deadline: Report

THE CHANCES of India and the United States reaching an interim trade agreement before the August 1 deadline have reduced, as negotiations remain stuck over tariff cuts on key agricultural and dairy products, two Indian government sources told Reuters.

US president Donald Trump had threatened a 26 per cent tariff on Indian imports in April but put it on hold to allow talks to continue. The pause ends on August 1. India, however, has not yet received a formal tariff letter, unlike more than 20 other countries.

Keep ReadingShow less
Gita Gopinath

Gopinath joined the IMF in 2019 as chief economist, becoming the first woman to hold the position. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters

Gita Gopinath to step down as IMF’s deputy managing director in August

GITA GOPINATH, the No 2 official at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), will leave her position at the end of August and return to Harvard University, the IMF said in a statement on Monday.

The IMF said that managing director Kristalina Georgieva will name Gopinath's successor “in due course.”

Keep ReadingShow less
JLR

A logo is pictured outside a Jaguar Land Rover new car show room in Tonbridge, south east England.

Getty Images

JLR delays electric Range Rover and Jaguar launches

JAGUAR LAND ROVER (JLR) has delayed the launch of its new electric Range Rover and electric Jaguar models, citing the need for further testing and to allow market demand to grow.

Customers waiting for the Range Rover Electric have been informed that deliveries will now begin next year, instead of the previously planned late 2025. Two sources told The Guardian that the launches of two Jaguar electric models may also be delayed by several months.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc