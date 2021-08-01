Website Logo
  • Sunday, August 01, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 423,810
Total Cases 31,613,993
Today's Fatalities 593
Today's Cases 41,649
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 423,810
Total Cases 31,613,993
Today's Fatalities 593
Today's Cases 41,649

HEADLINE STORY

India, UK to study efficacy of Ashwagandha on Covid patients

Ashwagandha powder and root (iStock)

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIA’s Ayush ministry has collaborated with the UK’s London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) to conduct clinical trials of Ashwagandha to study the efficacy of the herb on Covid patients.

The All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), under the Ayush ministry, and LSHTM recently signed a memorandum of understanding to conduct trials on 2,000 people in three UK cities-Leicester, Birmingham, and London (Southall and Wembley), a statement said.

Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera), commonly known as ‘Indian winter cherry’, is a traditional herb that boosts energy, reduces stress, and makes the immune system stronger.

The herb is an easily accessible, over-the-counter nutritional supplement in the UK and has a proven safety profile, the statement added.

This is the first time the ministry is collaborating with a foreign institution to investigate its efficacy on Covid-19 patients.

AIIA director Dr Tanuja Manoj Nesari, who is also a co-investigator in the project has said that the participants have been randomly selected.

Dr Rajgopalan, coordinator – International Projects is also participating in the project. Dr Sanjay Kinra of LSHTM is the principal investigator of the study.

“For three months, one group of 1,000 participants will be administered Ashwagandha (AG) tablets while the second group of 1,000 participants will be assigned a placebo, which is indistinguishable from AG in looks and taste. Both patients and the doctors will be unaware of the group’s treatment in a double-blind trial,” Dr Nesari said.

“The participants will have to take the 500 mg tablets twice a day. A monthly follow-up of self-reported quality of life, impairment to activities of daily living, mental and physical health symptoms, supplement use, and adverse events will be carried out.”

She added that the study has been approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and certified by WHO-GMP. It is being conducted and monitored as per the internationally recognized GCP (Good Clinical Practices) guidelines.

Recently, a number of randomized placebo-controlled trials of Ashwagandha in humans in India have demonstrated its efficacy in reducing anxiety and stress, improving muscle strength, and reducing symptoms of fatigue in patients treated for chronic conditions.

It has also been indicated for treating non-restorative sleep, a hallmark of chronic fatigue, for which the trials are currently ongoing, the statement added.

Many studies suggested Ashwagandha as a potential therapeutic candidate for alleviating the long-term symptoms of Covid-19, Dr Nesari said.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
PV Sindhu becomes first Indian woman to win two individual medals at Olympics
News
Fast food and taxi perks to lure young Britons to get Covid jabbed
News
Covid may kill thousands every year in UK during winter, warn scientists
News
Oximeters less accurate for people from Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds
HEADLINE STORY
Southgate wants greater Asian representation in football
HEADLINE STORY
Apsana Begum cleared of housing fraud
News
Pakistan’s largest city to undergo partial lockdown to curb virus spread
HEADLINE STORY
India – the new frontier for Olympics-broadcast chief
News
Myanmar democracy movement moves out of jailed Suu Kyi’s shadow
News
Pregnant women urged to get Covid-19 vaccine ‘as most are unvaccinated’
Sports
Olympics: Indian women’s hockey team stays in the hunt with Ireland win
News
MPs condemn inaction over ‘institutional racism’ in UK police
Eastern Eye

Videos

Rocky Jaiswal on Lines, casting Hina Khan, upcoming production ventures,…
Sai Tamhankar on Mimi, her experience of working with Kriti…
Mimi Movie Review | Kriti Sanon | Pankaj Tripathi |…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
PV Sindhu becomes first Indian woman to win two individual…
Fast food and taxi perks to lure young Britons to…
Covid vaccine passport will not be mandatory for university students,…
WHO says Delta variant transmitted among ‘socially mixing people’, not…
India, UK to study efficacy of Ashwagandha on Covid patients
Indian Police kill 2019 Kashmir attack mastermind