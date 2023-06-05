Website Logo
  Monday, June 05, 2023
India train crash: King Charles sends condolence message

Monarch recalls his visit to Odisha 43 years ago

King Charles III (Photo by Paul Grover – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

KING CHARLES III on Monday (5) sent a condolence message to Indian President Droupadi Murmu, expressing his shock over Friday’s (3) deadly train accident in the south Asian country.

The monarch also recalled his memories of a visit to the Odisha state 43 years ago.

The accident, involving three trains, took place in Odisha’s Balasore district on Friday night. It claimed 275 lives and left over 1,200 people injured.

“Both my wife [Queen Camilla] and I have been most profoundly shocked and saddened by the news of such a dreadful accident outside Balasore. I would like to express our deepest possible condolences to the families of all those who have so tragically lost their lives,” Charles said in a statement issued by Buckingham Palace in London.

In the statement posted across the royal social media channels, the 74-year-old monarch speaks of the special place in his heart for India and reflects upon his fond memories of a visit to Odisha more than four decades ago.

“I do hope you know what a special place India and the people of India have in our hearts. I have particularly fond memories of visiting Odisha in 1980 and meeting some of its people on that occasion,” he said.

“I pray, therefore, that you may be able to convey our most heartfelt prayers and sympathy to all those who have been affected by this appalling tragedy, together with our special thoughts for the people of Odisha,” the King said.

The message follows several condolence messages from the UK government, including from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who extended his support and admiration to the survivors and those who worked tirelessly to respond to the accident.

(PTI)

