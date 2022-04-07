Website Logo
  • Thursday, April 07, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

INDIA

India to deliver more medicines to Ukraine: Jaishankar

India’s external affairs minister S Jaishankar. (Photo by JONATHAN ERNST/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

INDIA has said it will “soon” begin the delivery of more medicines requested by Ukraine, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said as the situation in the war-torn country calls for urgent humanitarian relief.

He also asserted that Russia remains “an important partner” for India, amid calls from Western countries to scale down its trade with Moscow.

New Delhi has sought an independent investigation into the recent killings in the Ukrainian city of Bucha but stopped short of pinning the blame on Russia.

India has already provided 90 tons of relief material to Ukraine, Jaishankar told Parliament on Wednesday (6).

“Ukrainian deputy prime minister Yulia Svyrydenko called me a few days ago to request for the supply of more medicines… This is underway and delivery should start very soon.”

He said India will work with the international community and partner countries to mitigate the economic hardships that are resulting from the conflict.

“Obviously, our focus is to soften its impact on our own economy. But equally, there are partners who are going through very tough times. Coordinating on lowering energy prices is one collective initiative. In the case of a neighbour like Sri Lanka, we are even supplying fuel and food on credit,” he said.

Noting that food security is another major concern, Jaishankar said India has been approached for the supply of wheat and sugar by many countries and it is responding positively.

“The House will be glad to know that whether it is Basmati rice, non-Basmati rice, sugar, (or) wheat, our exports in the last quarter have gone up very, very substantially,” he said.

Basmati is a long, slender-grained aromatic variety of rice, grown mainly in the Indian subcontinent.

“We have delivered for the world in terms of vaccines. We did it earlier for medicines… We will also step forward where global demands for food grains and other materials are concerned, and we will do it in a manner that is helpful to the global economy, which will not take undue advantage of countries in distress,” Jaishankar said.

Underlining that there are issues like the supply of edible oil, Jaishankar said commercial diplomacy has to find additional sources to address the disruption.

“Whether it is the supply of lentils, edible oils or the requirement of raw materials for fertilisers, we are really looking today in different ways at global markets, from Mercosur to Kazakhstan, Tanzania, Australia and Canada, to see how we can lighten the burden for the common people in India,” he said.

Jaishankar said India is examining a rupee-rouble trade mechanism.

“Our effort today is to stabilise economic transactions between India and Russia because it is very important for us. Russia is a very important partner in a variety of areas,” he said.

“So, at the moment, there is an inter-ministerial group which is led by the finance ministry seeing how the payments issue can be best addressed,” he said.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Kashmir attracts record number of tourists post-Covid
News
India in talks with Ukraine’s neighbours over evacuated students’ education
INDIA
Bucha killings: India’s Jaishankar backs ‘independent’ probe
News
Amnesty India’s former chief stopped from flying to US
News
India ‘trying to stabilise economic transactions with Russia’
INDIA
India condemns killings in Ukraine’s Bucha in apparent hardening of stance
INDIA
Massive tariff cuts likely as India, Australia sign trade deal
INDIA
Russia praises ‘friend’ India, hopes to bypass sanctions
INDIA
Truss calls for stronger ties during India visit
News
Software developer claims he hacked IndiGo website to find lost luggage
News
Ukraine seeks India’s mediation to end Russian aggression
News
Truss presses India on Ukraine ahead of Lavrov visit
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Tory MP explains his “distress” over sexual assault allegations
Call for evidence begins to assess UK’s response to extremism
Tributes paid to British family members killed in Australia landslide
India to deliver more medicines to Ukraine: Jaishankar
Kashmir attracts record number of tourists post-Covid
India in talks with Ukraine’s neighbours over evacuated students’ education