  • Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

India summons US envoy after remarks on Kejriwal arrest

The US State Department had urged India to ensure a “fair, transparent, and timely legal process” for the Delhi chief minister, who was arrested last week

FILE PHOTO: Arvind Kejriwal speaks during a public rally in Guwahati on April 2, 2023. (Photo by BIJU BORO/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Shajil Kumar

India on Wednesday summoned a top United States diplomat after Washington said it was “closely watching” events following the jailing of a senior opposition leader Arvind Kejriwal weeks ahead of parliamentary elections.

The US State Department had urged India to ensure a “fair, transparent, and timely legal process” for Kejriwal, chief minister of Delhi, who was arrested last week in connection with a long-running corruption probe.

“We take strong objection to the remarks,” India’s foreign ministry said in a statement. “In diplomacy, states are expected to be respectful of the sovereignty and internal affairs of others”.

Local broadcasters showed the senior US diplomat Gloria Berbena entering India’s foreign ministry. There was no immediate response from the US embassy.

India and the US enjoy close, strategic ties and Washington has increasingly come to see New Delhi as an important partner in its effort to push back against China’s growing power worldwide.

Last week, Germany raised its concerns about the arrest of Kejriwal, a key leader in an opposition alliance formed to compete against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in elections beginning next month.

The foreign ministry said it had also summoned Germany’s deputy ambassador on Saturday.

Kejriwal’s government is accused of receiving kickbacks while handing out liquor licences to private companies.

He has denied the charges, and supporters say his arrest is meant to sideline challengers to Modi before next month’s election – accusations the foreign ministry rejected.

“India’s legal processes are based on an independent judiciary which is committed to objective and timely outcomes,” it added.

India’s main financial investigation agency, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which arrested Kejriwal, has launched probes into at least four other state chief ministers or their family members.

Critics have accused Modi of politicising India’s justice system.

Nearly a billion Indians will vote to elect a new government in six-week-long parliamentary elections starting on April 19, the largest democratic exercise in the world. (AFP)

Related Stories

UK
Nikesh Mehta appointed as British high commissioner to Singapore
News
KFC outlet fined £25,000 for poor hygiene
News
Heart rhythm specialists to treat patients in India
News
Baltimore crash: Biden praises prompt action of Indian crew
News
Female Muslim prison service officer speaks about her Ramadan observance
SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka’s Gunawardena says China to develop ‘strategic infrastructure’
News
Pakistan interior ministry ordered X blockade, court told
News
Explainer: Why did the Baltimore bridge collapse?
News
Public satisfaction with NHS at all-time low, says survey
News
Prof Malik becomes first Asian female High Sheriff of West Yorkshire
News
Councils get £850m towards facilities for children with special needs
News
Baltimore crash: All-Indian crew safe

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW