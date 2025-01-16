Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

India creates history, becoming fourth nation to achieve space docking

Modi congratulated Indian scientists on the achievement, stating, "It is a significant stepping stone for India's ambitious space missions in the years to come."

SpaDeX -ISRO

SpaDeX satellites holding position at 15m. (Photo: ISRO)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJan 16, 2025
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

INDIA achieved a significant milestone in its space exploration efforts on Thursday, becoming the fourth nation in the world to successfully carry out a space docking mission.

The Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) was conducted by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) at 9 am IST (0330 GMT), involving two satellites, Target and Chaser, which docked and undocked in orbit after complex manoeuvres.

ISRO described the mission as a "historic moment" and highlighted its importance for advancing technologies required for satellite servicing, space station operations, and interplanetary missions.

The two satellites, each weighing 220 kilograms (485 pounds), had been launched in December 2023 on a single rocket from Sriharikota. They were separated in orbit before being manoeuvred back together for the docking experiment.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi congratulated Indian scientists on the achievement, stating, "It is a significant stepping stone for India's ambitious space missions in the years to come."

The mission also involved demonstrating the transfer of electric power between docked spacecraft, a capability vital for future applications such as in-space robotics and composite spacecraft control.

The SpaDeX mission faced delays due to technical challenges. Initial postponements were required for additional ground simulations, while a subsequent delay addressed excess drift between the satellites.

Despite these hurdles, ISRO successfully demonstrated the indigenous docking technology, which is critical for building a space station and conducting complex lunar missions.

India’s growing space programme is central to its ambitions of expanding its presence in the global space market, estimated to reach £820 billion by 2030. Currently accounting for just 2 per cent of this market, India aims to increase its share to £36 bn by 2040.

This latest success follows India’s achievement in August 2023, when it became the fourth country to land an unmanned craft on the Moon. As part of its broader space agenda, ISRO is also working on deep-space exploration, astronaut missions, and planetary defence projects, including collaborations with NASA.

The mission included additional experiments, such as observing plant growth in microgravity. Eight cowpea seeds sent aboard the rocket germinated within four days, marking another small step in understanding life sciences in space.

(With inputs from agencies)

indiaindian space research organisationisronasaspace stationspace docking experimentspadexspace docking

Related News

UK-GDP
Featured

GDP rises just 0.1 per cent in November following Reeves’ budget

More For You

saif-ali-khan-getty

Khan, known for his roles in over 70 films and television series, lives in Bandra, a western suburb of Mumbai. (Photo: Getty Images)

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan out of danger after getting stabbed

BOLLYWOOD actor Saif Ali Khan is out of danger after sustaining stab injuries during a scuffle with an intruder at his home in Mumbai, police confirmed on Thursday.

Khan, 54, is undergoing surgery following the incident, which occurred early in the morning.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pakistan condemns ‘racism against diaspora’ in UK

Rotherham has been at the centre of a major child abuse scandal

Pakistan condemns ‘racism against diaspora’ in UK

PAKISTAN on Monday (13) condemned what it called the “increasingly racist and Islamophobic” comments against British Pakistanis, while stressing the deep ties with the UK and the contribution of the community.

The Foreign Office issued a statement in response to media queries following recent remarks directed towards the Pakistani community in the UK after Tesla CEO Elon Musk sparked a debate surrounding the term “Asian grooming gangs”.

Keep ReadingShow less
Appeal court reviews judge anonymity in Sara Sharif case
Sara was found dead in a bunk bed at her Surrey home on 10 August 2023. (Photo credit: Surrey Police)

Appeal court reviews judge anonymity in Sara Sharif case

THE Court of Appeal in London has heard a case challenging an order that prevents the media from naming judges involved in family court proceedings concerning Sara Sharif before her murder.

Several media outlets, including the BBC, are arguing that the anonymity order, imposed by Justice Williams in December 2024, should be overturned to promote transparency in the justice system.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kumbh-Mela-Reuters

Devout Hindus believe that bathing in the sacred rivers during the Kumbh Mela can absolve sins and bring salvation from the cycle of life and death. (Photo: Getty Images)

Everything you need to know about the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

India’s Maha Kumbh Mela, also known as the Great Pitcher Festival, began on January 13, 2025, in Prayagraj, a city in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh, with more than 400 million visitors expected over the six-week event.

The festival, considered the largest gathering of humanity in the world, is a monumental spiritual event for Hindus, attracting millions from across India and abroad.

Keep ReadingShow less
Asian nurse stabbed in Manchester hospital, suspect charged

Achamma Cherian (Photo: X)

Asian nurse stabbed in Manchester hospital, suspect charged

AN Indian nurse is battling “life-changing injuries" after she was stabbed with a pair of scissors while on a night shift at the Royal Oldham Hospital’s Acute Medical Unit in Greater Manchester, north-west England.

The nurse, named at Manchester Magistrates’ Court as Achamma Cherian, was attacked on Saturday (11) night following which 37-year-old Rumon Haque was arrested.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications