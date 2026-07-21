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India summons Russian diplomat after four Indian seafarers killed in Black Sea strike

Vladimir Ladanov, Russia's chargé d’affaires, was summoned to India's Ministry of External Affairs, the ministry said in a statement.

Golden Leo

This photograph shows smoke rising from a civilian cargo ship Golden Leo following an alleged Russian missile strike, on the Black Sea near Odesa on July 19, 2026, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

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Eastern Eye
By Eastern Eye Jul 21, 2026
Eastern Eye

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INDIA summoned a senior Russian diplomat on Tuesday and raised "grave concerns" after four Indian crew members were killed in a missile strike on a cargo ship in the Black Sea.

According to Ukraine, Russia struck the Golden Leo, a Guinea-Bissau-flagged cargo ship crewed by Indians and Syrians, with three cruise missiles on Sunday as it was leaving a Ukrainian port. The attack killed 10 people, including four Indians.

Vladimir Ladanov, Russia's chargé d’affaires, was summoned to India's Ministry of External Affairs, the ministry said in a statement.

During the meeting, Ladanov was asked to convey India's concerns and was told that the targeting of commercial shipping and the resulting loss of civilian lives was "unacceptable", the statement said.

"Such attacks undermine the safety, security, and stability of international maritime commerce," it said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Moscow was in touch with India on the matter.

"We are explaining our position. Most importantly, our armed forces are striking - and will continue to strike - vessels involved in transporting ammunition, weapons, and so on for the purposes of the Kyiv regime," Peskov said.

The Golden Leo is owned by Mumbai-based Ocean Grace Shipping Ltd, according to LSEG data.

India has also lost seafarers in the Iran war and has protested to both the United States and Iran over those deaths.

(With inputs from agencies)

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