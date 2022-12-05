Website Logo
  • Monday, December 05, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

India restores e-Visa facilities for UK travellers: ‘Welcome back’, says envoy Doraiswami

UK passport holders were barred from the e-Visa scheme since the end of the Covid-19 crisis due to a political row.

Indian high commissioner to London Vikram Doraiswami (ANI Photo)

By: Shubham Ghosh

The Indian High Commission in London on Monday announced the reinstating of the electronic visa (e-visa) for UK travellers, a move that will be widely welcomed amid a massive rush for visas to India in recent months.

The Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, said the service will be available “forthwith” and High Commission officials in London confirmed that travellers can start applying for e-visas to India from this week. It said that the system upgrade process is underway and the Indian visa website will soon be ready to receive applications for e-visas.

“The big news today is that we are rolling out e-Visas once again,” Doraiswami announced in a video posted on Twitter.

“This should enable friends from the UK to travel far more easily to India,” he said.

The announcement was instantly greeted with great cheer, with it being dubbed “excellent” and “wonderful” news in response to the Indian High Commissioner’s Twitter announcement. It had emerged in the UK Parliament that e-visas were among the issues discussed between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his UK counterpart, Rishi Sunak, during their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Indonesia last month.

The long-awaited move follows several measures undertaken to boost Indian visa processing facilities, including a new Indian visa centre in central London and Visa at Your Doorstep (VAYD) service, to address the high post-pandemic travel demand from the UK to India.

The new India Visa Application Centre (IVAC) at Marylebone is operated by VFS Global, the outsourcing and technology services provider for governments and diplomatic missions, which has also facilitated a more streamlined process for group tourism or those travelling as a group, typically via a travel agency to the same destination using the same flights.

The new centre is the third India visa centre in London, with VFS Global operating a network of 10 IVACs across the UK – in Belfast, Birmingham, Bradford, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Glasgow, central London, Hounslow, Leicester, and Manchester.

“We are always looking at finding practical solutions to address customer experience challenges. As a responsible service provider that manages non-judgmental and administrative tasks related to visa applications for the governments we work with, we have taken measures along with the High Commissioner of India in London to help visa applicants with a seamless visa application experience,” said Aditya Arora, COO of VFS Global.

The visa firm said it has been able to release more appointments as London and Birmingham started receiving applications on Saturdays and weekday afternoons. Since March this year, VFS Global has also partnered with the High Commission of India in London and its Consulates around the UK to set up weekend consular camps across the UK.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Suella Braverman backs tough policy to tackle illegal migrants
News
Records tumble in first Pakistan-England Test
News
Former lawmaker Imran Ahmad Khan loses sexual assault conviction appeal
HEADLINE STORY
Riz Ahmed wins internet as he raps, ‘My tribe is a quest to a land…
News
Lord Dolar Popat announces 99% of Uganda’s exports to UK will be duty-free from 2023
News
Stretford man jailed for child sexual offences, possession of drugs
HEALTH
Sex therapist: Seven things you ‘should know’ about your partner
News
Bank of England’s Dhingra warns of deeper and longer recession with higher rates
News
Sex offender Zulquarnain Rafique jailed for breaching court order 12 times
News
Jewel-encrusted crown moved from Tower of London for King Charles
News
Cumbria coal mine project will dent UK reputation, says ex-climate chief Alok Sharma 
News
UK government could bring in military to ease strike action, says Nadhim Zahawi 
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW