Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

India's RBI holds rates as Trump imposes additional tariff

Donald Trump imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on goods from India

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Sanjay Malhotra

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Sanjay Malhotra leaves after addressing a press conference, in Mumbai. (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP via Getty Images)

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasAug 06, 2025
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
Follow:

INDIA's central bank maintained its key interest rate at 5.50 per cent on Wednesday (6), as US president Donald Trump issued an executive order imposing an additional 25 per cent tariff on goods from India.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept steady the repurchase rate, the level at which it lends to commercial banks, after a unanimous vote by a six-member panel.

A majority of analysts had forecast a pause following a surprise 50-basis-point reduction in June.

The US tariff is set to take effect in three weeks and would be added on top of a separate 25 per cent tariff entering into force on Thursday (7). It maintains exemptions for items targeted by separate sector-specific duties such as steel and aluminum, and categories that could be hit like pharmaceuticals.

Reserve Bank governor Sanjay Malhotra said global trade challenges remained but that the "Indian economy holds bright prospects in the changing world order".

"We have taken decisive and forward looking measures to support growth," he said in a statement.

The RBI cut rates for the first time in nearly five years in February and followed up with two other reductions in April and June.

The Indian government has forecast above-average monsoon rains, which observers say should help growth, as higher agricultural output will aid the rural economy and keep vegetable prices stable.

But Trump's announcement on Tuesday (5) to "substantially" hike tariffs on Indian imports because of New Delhi's purchases of Russian oil has added pressure on India.

Before that threat was made, the existing 10 per cent US tariff on Indian products was already due to rise to 25 per cent on Thursday.

Malhotra acknowledged that "the uncertainties of tariffs are still evolving" even though "growth is robust".

Trump's pressure on India comes after he signalled fresh sanctions on Russia if it did not make progress by Friday (8) towards a peace deal with Ukraine.

India, the world's most populous country, is not an export powerhouse, but the US is its largest trading partner.

(Agencies)

central bankdonald trumpmonsoon rainsreserve banksanjay malhotratrump tariff india

Related News

'Sexism, transphobia and faith abuse rise in UK football'
Football

'Sexism, transphobia and faith abuse rise in UK football'

Vikrant Massey National Award
Entertainment

6 standout performances that prove National Award winner Vikrant Massey is this generation’s finest actor

Trump slaps 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods over Russian oil deals
News

Trump slaps 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods over Russian oil deals

More For You

Bank of England

BoE officials monitor surveys of businesses and households for inflation expectations as indicators of future price rises and wage demands.

Reuters

BoE set to cut rates despite rising inflation

THE BANK OF ENGLAND (BoE) is expected to lower its key interest rate to 4 per cent from 4.25 per cent on Thursday and to make another cut before the end of the year. This comes as consumer price inflation rose close to double the central bank’s 2 per cent target in June.

Policymakers are divided over whether underlying price pressures are easing and if a slowing labour market and weak growth will cause inflation to fall below target in the medium term without further rate cuts.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rachel Reeves

Reeves said that measures in the last budget already targeted the wealthy.

Getty Images

Rachel Reeves says no to wealth tax amid growing calls

CHANCELLOR Rachel Reeves has indicated there will be no wealth tax, saying those with the “broadest shoulders” have already contributed through existing levies.

Reeves has faced calls from Labour MPs, unions, and former minister Anneliese Dodds to impose new taxes on the savings, investments and property of the wealthy.

Keep ReadingShow less
Modi & Trump
Donald Trump and Narendra Modi shake hands as they attend a joint press conference at the White House on February 13, 2025.
Reuters

India, US continue trade talks as new tariffs take effect: Report

INDIA is holding trade discussions with the United States, an Indian government source said on Friday, a day after US president Donald Trump signed an order imposing a 25 per cent tariff on Indian exports.

Trump announced high import duties on several countries, including 35 per cent on goods from Canada, 50 per cent for Brazil, 20 per cent for Taiwan and 39 per cent for Switzerland, according to a presidential order.

Keep ReadingShow less
Car finance scandal Supreme Court

The UK Supreme Court will issue a verdict that could reshape the car finance industry

iStock

Car finance scandal: Supreme Court verdict could unlock billions in compensation

Highlights

  • Supreme Court to deliver ruling at 4:35pm today on £44bn car finance mis-selling scandal
  • Judgment concerns hidden commissions paid to dealers without disclosure to buyers
  • Potential for billions in compensation claims if appeal court ruling is upheld
  • FCA expected to confirm next steps within six weeks
  • Lenders argue practices were lawful; Treasury warns of market impact

Supreme Court Poised to Rule on Landmark Car Finance Case

The UK Supreme Court will issue a verdict that could reshape the car finance industry and trigger billions of pounds in compensation claims for mis-sold motor finance.

The judgment, expected at 4:35 pm Friday, will determine whether to uphold a Court of Appeal ruling from October, which found that undisclosed commissions paid by lenders to car dealers or brokers were unlawful.

Keep ReadingShow less
Trump Bangladesh trade deal

A Bangladeshi garment worker make clothing in the sewing section of a factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain.

getty images

Bangladesh secures lower US garment tariff in Trump deal

BANGLADESH has negotiated a 20 per cent tariff on exports to the US, down from the 37 per cent initially proposed by US president Donald Trump, bringing relief to exporters in the world's second-largest garment supplier.

The new rate is in line with those offered to other major apparel-exporting countries such as Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Pakistan and Indonesia. India, which failed to reach a comprehensive agreement with Washington, will face a steeper 25 per cent tariff.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us