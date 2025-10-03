India says it shot down five Pakistani fighter jets in May conflict

Highlights:
- India says five Pakistani F-16 and JF-17 jets were downed in May fighting
- Air Force Chief Amar Preet Singh specifies aircraft classes for first time
- Pakistan claims it downed six Indian jets, including a Rafale
- Conflict followed deadly attack on Hindu tourists in Kashmir
INDIA downed five Pakistani fighter jets of the F-16 and JF-17 class during fighting in May, Indian Air Force Chief Amar Preet Singh said on Friday.
Singh had earlier said that five Pakistani fighter jets and another military aircraft were shot down in the conflict. This is the first time India has specified the class of jets.
"As far as air defence part is concerned, we have evidence of one long range strike... along with that five fighters, high-tech fighters between F-16 and JF-17 class, our system tells us," Singh told reporters at the Indian Air Force annual day press conference.
The F-16 is US-made while the JF-17 is of Chinese origin.
Pakistan’s military did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Islamabad has said it shot down six Indian fighter jets during the fighting, including the French-made Rafale. India has acknowledged some losses but denied losing six aircraft.
On Friday, Singh declined to respond to questions on Pakistan’s claim.
The May conflict, the worst between the two countries in decades, followed an attack on Hindu tourists in Indian Kashmir. New Delhi said Pakistan backed the attack.
Fighter jets, missiles, artillery and drones were used during the four-day fighting, which killed dozens of people before both sides agreed to a ceasefire.
Islamabad denied involvement in the Kashmir attack, which killed 26 men and was the deadliest assault on civilians in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks.
India said in July that three “terrorists” involved in the attack were killed and that there was “lot of proof” they were Pakistanis.
Pakistan’s foreign ministry questioned India’s version of events, calling it “replete with fabrications.”
Relations between the two neighbours, who have fought two of their three wars over Kashmir, have since worsened. India has suspended a water-sharing treaty, which Pakistan described as an “act of war.”
(With inputs from agencies)