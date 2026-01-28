India says two Nipah infections detected, situation contained

INDIA has reported two confirmed cases of Nipah virus infection in the eastern state of West Bengal since December, but authorities said the situation is contained and under close monitoring.

The health ministry said 196 contacts linked to the two cases had been identified and traced. None have shown symptoms and all have tested negative for the virus. It warned against the circulation of incorrect figures related to the outbreak.

“Enhanced surveillance, laboratory testing and field investigations were undertaken, which ensured timely containment of the cases,” the ministry said, adding that all necessary public health measures were in place.

The update came as several southeast Asian countries stepped up screening of air travellers. Thailand said it had tightened checks at airports, including health declarations for passengers and designated parking bays for aircraft arriving from areas with Nipah outbreaks.

Malaysia said it had increased health screening at international entry points, particularly for travellers arriving from countries considered at risk. Its health ministry said it remained alert to the possibility of cross-border transmission following sporadic cases elsewhere.

The World Health Organization classifies Nipah as a priority pathogen due to its epidemic potential. The virus spreads from animals to humans and has a fatality rate estimated at between 40 per cent and 75 per cent. There is no vaccine or specific treatment.

Nipah was first identified in Malaysia in 1998 and has caused several outbreaks in India. The country reported its first outbreak in West Bengal in 2001, while later outbreaks in Kerala resulted in multiple deaths.

