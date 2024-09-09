India reports first suspected case of mpox

Mpox, which spreads through close contact, is generally mild but can be fatal in rare instances.

By: EasternEye

INDIA has reported its first suspected case of mpox, identified in a man who recently returned from a country experiencing an outbreak, according to the health ministry on Sunday.

The individual has been isolated in a hospital and is in stable condition, the ministry confirmed.

Mpox, which spreads through close contact, is generally mild but can be fatal in rare instances. Symptoms include flu-like signs and pus-filled lesions on the body.

“The case is being managed according to established protocols, and contact tracing is underway to identify potential sources and assess the situation within the country,” the ministry stated.

India had been on alert since last month when The Hindu reported that a new strain of mpox had become active in Africa.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern following the identification of the new variant.

India previously detected 30 cases of an older strain, known as clade 2, between 2022 and March 2024.

(With inputs from Reuters)