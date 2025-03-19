Skip to content
India and Ireland strengthen ties with joint economic commission

The government of Ireland said in a statement that the JEC, once established, will serve to enhance internal cooperation and coordination

S Jaishankar inaugurates the Consulate General of India in Belfast on March 8

By Eastern EyeMar 19, 2025
INDIA and Ireland agreed to set up a joint economic commission to increase bilateral trade, investment and technology ties, India’s external affairs minister, S Jaishankar, announced after a meeting with his Irish counterpart in Dublin on March 7.

He met Tánaiste (foreign minister) Simon Harris over a working breakfast meeting at the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Both ministers also clinched an “Action Plan” to enhance the India-Irish partnership as a highlight of the first visit by an Indian external affairs minister (EAM) to Ireland and the first high-level political visit from India since the visit of prime minister Narendra Modi in 2015.

“We discussed our bilateral cooperation, including a new Action Plan to reinvigorate ties.

Agreed to set up a Joint Economic Commission (JEC) to increase our trade, investment and technology linkages,” Jaishankar posted on social media. “Exchanged views on the recent developments in our respective regions and globally, including the Ukraine conflict, West Asia, Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific. Also spoke about India-EU cooperation and multilateralism,” he said.

The government of Ireland said in a statement that the JEC, once established, will serve to enhance internal cooperation and coordination, and strengthen the “like-minded partnership with one of the largest economies in the world”.

“With two-way trade already at EURO 16 billion, we’re committed to strengthening every opportunity for growth, investment, and collaboration,” said Harris.

Jaishankar inaugurated Consulate Generals of India in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and Manchester, earlier this month. He concluded his tour with tributes at a memorial to Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore in Dublin.

