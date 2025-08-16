Siddhashram marks India’s Independence Day with unity celebration in London

The Indian community gathered in large numbers at the International Siddhashram Shakti Centre in Harrow on Thursday to mark the 79th anniversary of India’s Independence with a day of cultural performances, interfaith participation, and tributes to ties between India and the UK.
The event opened outdoors with the Indian national flag hoisted by Harrow Mayor Anjana Patel, joined by visiting dignitary Pankaj Bhai Modi from Gujarat, saints from India, and Rajrajeshwar Guruji. The ceremony was followed by the national anthem and a performance by a Maharashtrian Dhol group.
Inside the main hall, guests received tricolour-themed caps and shawls before speeches reflecting on India’s progress since 1947, the role of the diaspora in Britain, and values shared by the two nations.
Pankaj Bhai Modi praised the sense of unity at the gathering, describing it as “a garland of pearls” representing different Indian states. Mayor Patel highlighted India’s “unstoppable” progress since independence and the contributions of Harrow’s Indian community.
India’s Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale, marking his first Independence Day in London, acknowledged the diaspora’s role in the UK, praised Guruji’s community work, and recalled B.R. Ambedkar’s years of study in the capital. Guruji underlined the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — “the world is one family” — and announced a Shiv Katha to be held from 18 to 22 August in memory of the victims of the Air India plane crash.
Flag hoisting ceremony
The programme also included representatives from Harrow Interfaith and the local council, alongside uniformed officers from the British Army, Royal Navy, Royal Air Force, and St John Ambulance.
A highlight came when Detective Chief Superintendent Luke Williams, recently appointed Commander of the North West Basic Command Unit, was formally honoured. Pankaj Bhai Modi emphasized the importance of police-community ties, while Williams said he hoped to “work closely with all communities, learning from one another, and strengthening shared values of respect, safety, and unity.”
The day concluded with children’s dances, music, and youth speeches, showcasing the community’s efforts to preserve cultural traditions among younger generations.