Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

India’s diamond exports hit 20-year low amid weak US and China demand

India is the largest cutting and polishing hub, handling nine out of every 10 diamonds processed globally.

India’s diamond exports hit 20-year low amid weak US and China demand

India handles nine out of every 10 diamonds processed globally

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeApr 17, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

INDIA’S exports of cut and polished diamonds plummeted to their lowest level in nearly two decades in the 2024-2025 fiscal year, which ended in March, on sluggish demand from the United States and China, a leading trade body said on Monday (14).

India is the largest cutting and polishing hub, handling nine out of every 10 diamonds processed globally. But it is sensitive to economic uncertainty – particularly in the US, its biggest market.

Cut and polished diamond exports, which usually account for nearly half of overall gem and jewellery shipments, fell 16.8 per cent to $13.3 billion (£10bn) yearon-year, the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) said in a statement.

The slump dragged down overall gem and jewellery exports by 11.7 per cent to $28.5bn (£21.5bn) – a four-year low – from $32.28bn (£24.3bn) the previous year.

The lower demand for polished diamonds also prompted Indian processors to reduce imports of rough diamonds by 24.3 per cent to $10.8bn (£8.1bn), the trade body said.

Gems and jewellery exports rose by one per cent year-on-year in March, however, to $2.56bn (£1.9bn), the GJEPC said, as exporters ramped up shipments ahead of announced US tariffs.

US president Donald Trump initially planned to place a 27 per cent tariff on imported Indian goods from April 9 as part of duties targeting dozens of countries, but then declared a 90-day pause on the measure. “US buyers were loading up in March before the tariffs kicked in. Indian exporters were also rushing to ship out US orders first, so they wouldn’t get hit with those extra costs,” said Shaunak Parikh, vice-chairman of GJEPC.

India’s gems and jewellery exports are unlikely to recover this year, one major Mumbai-based exporter told Reuters, as the US tariffs have roiled global markets and shaken buyer confidence.

diamond exportjewellerytariffsindia diamond export

Related News

Leicestershire says no to Hindu and Sikh crematorium
UK

Leicestershire says no to Hindu and Sikh crematorium

Imperial College to launch hub in Bengaluru to boost UK-India innovation ties
Asia

Imperial College to launch hub in Bengaluru to boost UK-India innovation ties

Judges block Trump administration from deporting Indian student
News

Judges block Trump administration from deporting Indian student

uk-jail-inmate-iStock
UK

Muslim prisoners in England more likely to face use of force, charity finds

More For You

UK financial watchdog opens first offices in US and Asia

The international expansion forms part of the FCA's new strategy (Photo: Reuters)

UK financial watchdog opens first offices in US and Asia

BRITAIN's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has established its first-ever international presence with new offices in the US and Asia-Pacific region, the watchdog announced on Tuesday (15).

Former investment banker Tash Miah began working at the British Embassy in Washington DC in April. In her role, Miah will collaborate with the Department for Business and Trade to improve UK-US financial services policy and help American firms navigate British regulations.

Keep ReadingShow less
UK Inflation

The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) stood at 2.6 per cent in March, down from 2.8 per cent in February, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

Getty

UK inflation eases to 2.6 per cent ahead of US tariff impact

THE UK’s annual inflation rate dropped more than expected in March, according to official figures released on Wednesday. The latest numbers come as US president Donald Trump’s new tariffs add to global economic uncertainty.

The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) stood at 2.6 per cent in March, down from 2.8 per cent in February, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said. Analysts had expected a decline to 2.7 per cent. The rate was 3.0 per cent in January.

Keep ReadingShow less
Bestway-wholesale

Bestway launches Easter campaign with 200 deals and new product reveals

BESTWAY Wholesale has launched a four-week Easter campaign offering nearly 200 promotional deals across categories both in depots and online.

The campaign includes branded displays with spring-themed packaging and features new product launches from Red Bull’s Peach Summer Edition and Pepsi’s Strawberry and Cream flavour, which Bestway says will be seen first at its outlets.

Keep ReadingShow less
What UK TV licence changes could mean for Netflix and Prime Video users

The current funding structure relies heavily on the TV Licence fee, but this model is under review

iStock

What UK TV licence changes could mean for Netflix and Prime Video users

The TV Licence fee in the UK has recently increased, and future changes to the system may also affect people who watch content solely through streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, or Disney+.

As of now, UK residents are required to pay the TV Licence fee if they watch live television or use BBC iPlayer. The fee rose by £5 on 1 April 2025, increasing from £169.50 to £174.50 per year. This equates to approximately £14.54 per month. Those who watch only on-demand content via streaming services remain exempt from paying the fee under current rules.

Keep ReadingShow less
joy-saini

Dr Joy Saini, according to the website of Boston Pelvic Health & Wellness, a centre founded by Saini, she was a 'highly experienced and respected urogynecologist and reconstructive pelvic surgeon'.

getty image

Asian doctor, family die in New York plane crash

AN INDIA-BORN doctor and her family were killed in a plane crash in upstate New York while they were on their way to the Catskills Mountains for a birthday celebration.

Dr Joy Saini, a urogynecologist, her husband Dr Michael Groff, a neuroscientist, their daughter Karenna Groff, a former MIT soccer player and 2022 NCAA woman of the year, and their son Jared Groff, a paralegal, were among those killed when the twin-engine plane crashed, according to media reports.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc