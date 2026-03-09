India beat New Zealand by 96 runs to win third T20 World Cup title

INDIA won their third T20 World Cup title after defeating New Zealand by 96 runs in the final on Sunday. The win also made India the first team to defend the T20 World Cup title.

Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India also became the first team to win the tournament on home soil. More than 86,000 fans attended the match at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

England and the West Indies have won two titles each.

India beat both teams during the tournament, including a win over the West Indies in their final Super Eights match when defeat would have ended their campaign.

"We never panicked. Kept our heads above the water. Teams that do that win the tournament and I am very happy we did it," said India bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

Sanju Samson scored 89 off 46 balls to help India post 255-5. Bumrah then took four wickets as New Zealand were bowled out for 159 in 19 overs.

Part-time spinner Abhishek Sharma took the final wicket of Jacob Duffy to seal the victory.

"I am very grateful for everyone who supported me," said Samson, who was out of the team earlier in the tournament before scoring three consecutive innings of 89 or more.

"This itself is very big for me, I want to enjoy it right now and then after a few days will figure out what more to do."

Axar Patel took two early wickets, including Finn Allen for nine, with his left-arm spin.

Bumrah finished with figures of 4-15.

Opener Tim Seifert scored 52 off 26 balls but his dismissal in the ninth over off spinner Varun Chakravarthy ended New Zealand's hopes.

Wickets continued to fall and Bumrah struck with two successive deliveries to bring up a hat-trick ball, which was defended by Lockie Ferguson.

Captain Mitchell Santner scored 43 but New Zealand slipped to their second T20 World Cup final defeat after losing to Australia in 2021.

India also avenged their defeat to Australia in the 2023 ODI World Cup final at the same venue.

Samson leads India to big total

Earlier, Samson, who scored 97 not out and 89 in his previous two innings, hit five fours and eight sixes. Former World Cup-winning captains Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni were among those in the crowd.

Samson and Abhishek Sharma added 98 runs for the opening wicket. Abhishek scored 52 off 21 balls as India passed 250 for the second consecutive match and the third time in the tournament.

The pair waited two overs before attacking during the powerplay.

Rachin Ravindra broke the partnership when Abhishek was caught behind off a wide delivery.

Ishan Kishan then joined Samson and scored 54 off 25 balls with four fours and four sixes.

Samson reached his third consecutive fifty and hit Ravindra for three successive sixes.

Jimmy Neesham then took three wickets in one over. He dismissed Samson, Kishan and Suryakumar for a duck, with the last two falling on successive balls.

Shivam Dube scored an unbeaten 26 off eight balls. He hit Neesham for three fours and two sixes in the 20th over as India set New Zealand a target they could not reach.

(With inputs from agencies)