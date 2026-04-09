India, Bangladesh agree steps to strengthen ties after talks in New Delhi

BANGLADESH's foreign minister Khalilur Rahman met India's external affairs minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi on Wednesday, in the most senior visit by a Dhaka envoy since the 2024 uprising that led to the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government.

Rahman, who is on a “goodwill visit”, held talks with Jaishankar covering trade, energy, visas and other issues. Both sides agreed to take steps to strengthen ties and advance bilateral relations.

“Both sides emphasised the importance of advancing bilateral relations between the two countries in various dimensions,” Dhaka’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

Jaishankar said he had been “pleased to host” Rahman. “We discussed strengthening our bilateral relationship in its various facets. Also exchanged views on regional and global developments. Agreed to remain in close touch,” he said.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs said, “The two sides agreed to explore proposals for deepening the partnership through the relevant bilateral mechanisms. Follow-on official meetings are expected to take place at an early date. Further, both sides exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.”

The meeting comes after more than 18 months of strain in ties. Both sides agreed to work towards normalising the partnership and focus on trade, energy and people-to-people exchanges. Jaishankar reiterated “India's desire to engage constructively with the new government and further strengthen bilateral ties.”

Rahman said the government led by prime minister Tarique Rahman would pursue its foreign policy based on “Bangladesh First” and on “mutual trust and respect and reciprocal benefit”.

During the talks, Bangladesh reiterated its request for the extradition of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, who have been convicted by the International Crimes Tribunal, according to Dhaka. It was also agreed that the issue relating to Hasina should not impact the overall trajectory of India-Bangladesh relations.

Hasina and Kamal have been in India since they left Bangladesh following the collapse of the Awami League government in August 2024 after a student-led movement. Bangladesh has made repeated requests for Hasina’s extradition. She was sentenced to death in absentia in November for orchestrating a crackdown on the uprising.

Rahman also raised issues related to energy and fertiliser supplies. He met Oil and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Puri and requested an increase in the supply of diesel and fertiliser.

“Rahman expressed thanks to Minister Hardeep Puri for the recent supply of diesel to Bangladesh by India and requested an increase in the volume of supply of diesel and fertiliser,” the Bangladeshi readout said. “Minister Puri indicated that the Government of India will consider the request readily and favourably.”

On visas, Jaishankar assured that the issuance of visas to Bangladeshis, particularly medical and business visas, would be eased in the coming weeks.

Both sides also discussed a recent case involving the killing of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi. Hadi was shot in Dhaka in December and later died in Singapore.

Bangladesh thanked India for arresting the suspected attackers. “Both sides agreed that the arrested individuals will be returned to Bangladesh in accordance with the procedures laid out in the extradition treaty between the two countries,” Dhaka said.

The suspects were arrested in India last month after allegedly fleeing the country following the attack.

Rahman also met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval during the visit.

The visit is the first high-level engagement from Bangladesh since the Bangladesh Nationalist Party government led by Tarique Rahman came to power in February following parliamentary elections.

India had earlier engaged with the new government when Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and foreign secretary Vikram Misri attended Rahman’s swearing-in in Dhaka on February 17.

Jaishankar had also travelled to Dhaka in December to attend the funeral of former leader Khaleda Zia, the mother of Tarique Rahman.

Both sides said they will remain in touch and continue discussions through existing bilateral mechanisms.

(With inputs from agencies)