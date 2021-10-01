Website Logo
  • Friday, October 01, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 448,339
Total Cases 33,766,707
Today's Fatalities 277
Today's Cases 26,727
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 448,339
Total Cases 33,766,707
Today's Fatalities 277
Today's Cases 26,727

Business

India-Australia to reach trade deal by end 2022

Piyush Goyal (Photo: Stefan Rousseau – WPA Pool/Getty Images).

By: Sarwar Alam

Australia and India hope to reach a long-pending landmark trade deal by the end of 2022, according to a joint statement released on Friday (1) announcing the formal relaunch of stalled negotiations.

Bilateral trade was around Aus$24 billion (US$17 billion) last year, with India exporting its key services sector and Australian coal going the other way.

Both are members of the Quad alliance with the United States and Japan, and are looking to deepen strategic ties to counter China as well as economically and in other areas.

Following trade ministers’ talks in New Delhi, the two countries backed the “expeditious negotiation” of a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement.

In the meantime they plan to reach an “early harvest” interim deal by the end this year under which some duties will already be cut.

The two sides hope for a “balanced trade agreement that encourages expanded trade and investment flows to the benefit of both of our economies, and that reflects a shared commitment to the rules-based international trading system”, the statement said.

India was Australia’s seventh-largest trading partner and sixth-largest export market in 2020.

Negotiations on a comprehensive deal between India and Australia were launched more than a decade ago but stalled in 2015.

In recent months New Delhi has also sought to revive trade talks with other countries including the United States, the European Union and Britain.

Indian media quoted Australian trade minister Dan Tehan as saying that trade could double in the coming years if the comprehensive accord is sewn up.

“And it will double in all areas because the complementarity between our economies is so great,” Tehan was quoted as telling a news conference in India on Thursday.

Indian commerce minister Piyush Goyal said the two nations “have a very positive interest in expanding trade, which could be kick-started or which could be implemented in the interim, while the contours of the final agreement may take a little longer period of time”.

Using a cricket analogy, he added: “This is like a T-20 match, that is why (there are) such aggressive timelines.

“The spirit of this partnership is that both India and Australia work in the same team for a win-win for each other.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
No decision on Air India yet, India clarifies after reports that Tata emerged winner
Business
US Indian author exposes the ‘hypocrisy of wokeism’
UK
Sanghera’s wealth soars as Oxford Nanopore makes stellar debut on bourse
UK
UK economy bounced back by more than thought in Q2 before slowdown
Business
India counters China in Sri Lanka with $700 million port deal
UK
Hinduja group company ‘wins Brexit hotline contract’
INDIA
London-based entrepreneur to invest in India
US
Green card wastage: Apple’s Tim Cook writes to homeland security secretary
INTERNATIONAL
Vedanta, Zambia conflict: Liquidator arrested on money-laundering charges
HEADLINE STORY
Malawi fines Airtel $2.6 million for skimping on phone credit
Business
China’s infrastructure drive traps poor nations with £285bn ‘hidden debt’: study
INDIA
Fintech firms can help prevent digital frauds, says RBI deputy governor
Eastern Eye

Videos

Panja Vaishnav Tej on Konda Polam, his experience of working…
Mahesh Bhupathi on his docu-series Break Point, his equation with…
Choreographer Atul Jindal on Kanta Laga, the song getting a…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Michael Owen named brand ambassador of Pakistan Football League
No time to experiment, Fleming says, as Chennai seal IPL…
Ashwin hits back in ‘disgraceful’ run controversy at IPL
Dr Rukmini Banerji, Professor Eric Hanushek win 2021 Yidan Prize
Man attacked Sabina Nessa with a 2ft-long weapon, court hears
Sri Lanka lifts virus lockdown, retains night curfew