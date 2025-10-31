Furore over Tory MP Katie Lam's 'go home' call

TORY MP Katie Lam has triggered a political storm after suggesting that people who are legally living in Britain should be deported to make the coun­try “culturally coherent”.

Her remarks, condemned as “racist” and “deeply dangerous”, have left the Conservative party divided and struggling to explain its own immigration policy.

Lam, the 34-year-old MP for Weald of Kent and a rising figure on the party’s right, made the comments in an interview with the Sunday Times on October 19.

She said, “A large number of people” with the right to stay in the UK should be told to “go home”, claiming this would leave behind a “mostly but not entirely culturally coherent group of people.”

The comments, widely condemned as racially charged, have caused deep un­ease within the Tory party. Several MPs complained to party whips, warning that such language could alienate moderate voters and fuel division.

“If we are using phrases like that, we need to explain what they mean,” one Tory MP told the Guardian. “Culturally coherent’ is either a dog-whistle or meaningless. And ‘go home’ is a phrase shouted by racists – we should never use it when talking about legal migration.”

Another senior Tory said Lam ap­peared to be positioning herself as a suc­cessor to shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick on the party’s hard right. “She’s gone too far. There’s a line – but to her, it’s a dot,” the MP was quoted as saying.

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer con­demned Lam’s statement, calling it “deeply wrong and offensive”. He said: “People lawfully in this country – work­ing in our schools, hospitals, running businesses – are our neighbours. For her to want to remove them for so-called cultural reasons shows how far the Con­servative party has sunk.”

Across Britain, migrant communities expressed concern and many said Lam’s remarks reminded them of the “hostile environment” policies introduced under Theresa May, which wrongly targeted legal residents from the Windrush generation. Community groups said Lam’s comments could lead to further discrimination.

“These statements make people who have lived here for decades feel unwel­come again,” said a spokesperson for the South Asian Solidarity Network.

“It sends a message that no matter how much you contribute, you’ll never truly belong.”

The Indian Workers Association (Great Britain) issued a statement calling Lam’s comments “racist and dangerous”. The association said her words were “a direct attack on millions of migrants who have built their lives in Britain, contributed to its economy, and enriched its culture.”

Sital Singh Gill, general secretary of the IWA(GB), said: “Families who came here legally, work hard, pay taxes, and contribute to this nation are Britain. To tell them to ‘go home’ is not only racist, but a betrayal of the values Britain claims to stand for.”

He urged Tory leader Kemi Badenoch to discipline Lam, warning that silence from the leadership “would be seen as complicity”. Lam’s remarks also drew at­tention to confusion within the Tories about their own policy on indefinite leave to remain or ILR — the immigra­tion status that allows people to live and work permanently in the UK.

Earlier this month, the Tories un­veiled a draft immigration bill proposing that ILR could be revoked if people com­mitted a crime, claimed benefits, or earned fewer than £38,700 for six months or more.

Critics said the plan would risk de­porting thousands of legally settled resi­dents and even splitting families.

When questioned about Lam’s inter­view, a spokesperson for Badenoch said her comments were “broadly in line with party policy” – a statement interpreted by some as endorsement and by others as a cautious rebuke.

However, shadow housing secretary James Cleverly appeared to contradict this position, telling Times Radio that “retrospective changes are not what we are talking about as our policy”. His comments directly conflict with the draft bill prepared by shadow home secretary Chris Philp, which ex­plicitly includes a clause on “re­vocation of indefinite leave to re­main in certain circumstances”.

Party officials have since struggled to clarify key details, such as whether the rule would apply to people on mater­nity leave or those earn­ing below the threshold due to illness or part-time work. Questions also remain about whether a person could lose their ILR if a family member, such as a Brit­ish-born spouse or child, claimed benefits.

Labour MP Anna Turley has written to Lam demanding ur­gent clarification. Turley, who chairs Labour’s policy re­view on immigra­tion, said the pro­posals could “deport people who have played by the rules, who are lawfully in this country, and who are part of our communities”.

She said removing people’s right to stay after years of legal resi­dence would “break up fami­lies and communities, under­mine the rule of law, and trash our country’s reputa­tion for fairness”.

The controversy also revived concerns about Britain’s political direc­tion on migration. Commentator Kenan Malik warned in The Observer that Lam’s proposal to deport legal mi­grants was “a move straight from the Idi Amin playbook”, re­ferring to the Ugan­dan dictator’s expul­sion of Asian commu­nities in 1972.

He argued that the Conservatives’ draft bill amounted to “retrospec­tive erasure of legal sta­tus”, a step typically associated with au­thoritarian regimes.

“The brazen overturning of demo­cratic norms is now being presented as sensible policy,” Malik wrote. “If we nor­malise deporting legal migrants, what’s to stop a future government targeting citizens of the wrong heritage?”

Some Tory MPs fear the issue is fur­ther pushing the party towards the far right, while others see it as an attempt to court Reform UK voters ahead of the next general election.

Lam, described as ambitious and out­spoken, is often seen as an ally of Jenrick and Nick Timothy, both associated with the Tory party’s tougher stance on mi­gration. Her critics, however, said she lacks political experience and has un­derestimated the outrage her remarks would cause.

The controversy comes at a time when the Tories are trying to redefine their post-election identity under Badenoch’s leadership. While some within the party are pushing for a harder line on migra­tion, others fear it could further damage the party’s credibility after years of inter­nal division and electoral decline.