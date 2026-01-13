Illegal working arrests surge to record high across UK

IMMIGRATION enforcement raids and arrests have reached their highest level on record in the UK, according to the latest Home Office figures.

The number of raids rose by 77 per cent across the UK since the government came into power, while arrests increased by 83 per cent between July 2024 and the end of December 2025.

More than 17,400 raids were carried out at businesses including nail bars, car washes, barbers and takeaway shops. These operations led to more than 12,300 arrests.

The increase followed a £5 million funding boost for Immigration Enforcement last year.

In Northern Ireland, 187 raids were conducted in 2025, resulting in 234 arrests. This marked a 76 per cent rise in raids and a 169 per cent increase in arrests compared with 2024.

Home secretary Shabana Mahmood said: “There is no place for illegal working in our communities. That is why we have surged enforcement activity to the highest level in British history so illegal migrants in the black economy have nowhere to hide. I will stop at nothing to restore order and control to our borders.”

Northern Ireland secretary Hilary Benn said: “Illegal working undercuts honest businesses across Northern Ireland and fuels the criminal gangs who profit from human exploitation. This Government has increased enforcement to record levels, and the message is clear: there is no place for those flouting the law.”

Immigration Enforcement officers across the UK are now equipped with body-worn video technology, following a rollout that began in September last year.

Immigration Compliance and Enforcement Lead for Northern Ireland Paul McHarron said: “Illegal working is against the law and will not be tolerated. My teams will continue working around the clock to ensure those involved face the full force of the law.”

In Northern Ireland, enforcement visits last year included an inspection at VN Nail & Spa Salon in Belfast on 1 May, where three Vietnamese nationals were arrested for illegal working, with one detained for removal.

On June 28, officers visited Europa Car Wash in Bangor, arresting four individuals of Romanian, Ethiopian and Jordanian nationality. Two were detained for removal.

On October 25, officers visited Beijing House in Londonderry, arresting three Chinese nationals. A Civil Penalty Referral Notice was issued to the business owner, with further inquiries ongoing.

The figures come alongside wider government measures including expanded right-to-work checks, the use of digital ID to prove eligibility to work, and increased action against organised immigration crime.