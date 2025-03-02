Wembley shop owner jailed, fined for illegal tobacco sales

A WEMBLEY shop owner has been sentenced to six months in prison and fined nearly £2,000, including prosecution costs, for selling illegal tobacco.
Jaydeep Bharat Thakkar, 34, who owns Sangit Paan House on High Road, has been prosecuted five times for selling smuggled tobacco products, with reports on the issue dating back to 2015, according to the Brent & Kilburn Times.
Brent Council’s trading standards team raided his shop following a tip-off on the final day of his previous eight-week suspended sentence.
Officers found thousands of illegal products and discovered a newly acquired storage unit containing a large quantity of illegal tobacco.
Despite previously stating he would sell his business after his fourth conviction, Thakkar continued to commit the offence, leading to his latest sentencing.
Councillor Krupa Sheth, cabinet member for environment and enforcement, said: “I am thankful for this judgement as the business owner has been shown to repeatedly ignore or learn after previous sentences.
“It is so important as we enter a smoke-free generation that tobacco controls are complied with, and I am so happy with the trading standards team for making sure that these illegal cigarettes are not being sold in Brent.”
She added that the council’s trading standards team remains committed to tackling the illicit tobacco trade and will continue targeted enforcement operations.