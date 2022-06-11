Website Logo
  • Saturday, June 11, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

‘If Prophet Muhammad was alive today…’: Author Taslima Nasreen amid fury over Nupur Sharma’s remarks

Nasreen left Bangladesh in 1994 in the wake of death threats by fundamentalist outfits for her alleged anti-Islamic views.

Taslima Nasrin (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Several incidents of violence were reported from different parts of the country over the controversial remarks of suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

Wading into the ongoing controversy, renowned Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen tweeted if “Prophet Muhammad was alive today, he would have been shocked to see the madness of the ‘Muslim fanatics’ around the world.”

Two days ago, she had written:

Nasreen left Bangladesh in 1994 in the wake of death threats by fundamentalist outfits for her alleged anti-Islamic views. Since then she has been living in exile.

Born in Mymensingh in East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) on August 25, 1962, Nasreen was forced to leave her country in 1994 due to repeated threats from radical Muslim groups after her novel ‘Lajja’ (shame) which depicts the persecution of a Hindu family by Muslims, ran into a controversy.

She suffered a number of physical and other attacks following the publication of Lajja.

After fleeing Bangladesh, Nasreen adopted Swedish citizenship.
Despite repeated threats to her life, the 56-year-old author has continued to write against Islamic philosophy, angering many Muslims in Bangladesh and worldwide.

The exiled author has also lived in the US and Europe for many years.

Nasreen lived in Kolkata between 2004 and 2007 but was forced to leave the city after radical Muslim groups demanded she leaves the country. She currently lives in New Delhi since 2011.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Nightmares exhibit earliest signs of Parkinson’s disease: Study
News
Study: Consuming moderate quantity of eggs can boost heart-friendly, healthy metabolites in blood
News
Prince Charles slams UK’s Rwanda plan: Report
News
‘Nearly half Sri Lankan kids need aid’: UNICEF appeals for USD 25 million
Sports
Babar Azam creates yet another batting record
News
Are Covid cases going up in the UK? This interactive map would tell you how…
News
Pakistan going through ‘very difficult’ phase, says FM Ismail a day after budget…
UK
Pandemic-time health and social care ‘heroes’ faced abuse, investigation finds
UK
GP surgeries to provide specialist mental health support
UK
Ukraine President Zelensky praises British ‘leadership’ in Ukraine war
News
‘Most significant’ shipwreck since Mary Rose found off UK coast
UK
Britain, U.N. official condemn Donbas death sentences against British soldiers
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Nightmares exhibit earliest signs of Parkinson’s disease: Study
Study: Consuming moderate quantity of eggs can boost heart-friendly, healthy…
Prince Charles slams UK’s Rwanda plan: Report
‘Nearly half Sri Lankan kids need aid’: UNICEF appeals for…
Babar Azam creates yet another batting record
Are Covid cases going up in the UK? This interactive…