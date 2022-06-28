Website Logo
  • Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

I was praying to avoid Court 18, says Isner after five-set win

Isner is best remembered for the 11-hour epic in 2010 against Frenchman Nicolas Mahut on Court 18.

John Isner (Photo by Justin Setterfield via Getty Images)

By: Melvin Samuel

Twelve years after winning the longest tennis match in history, John Isner admits he still has nightmares whenever he goes to five sets at Wimbledon’s Court 18 where he beat Enzo Couacaud 6-7(6) 7-6(3) 4-6 6-3 7-5 on Monday.

Isner is best remembered for the 11-hour epic in 2010 against Frenchman Nicolas Mahut on Court 18 where the final set of their first-round match finished 70-68 to the big-serving American after they slugged it out over three days.

When jokingly asked if he had post-traumatic stress disorder playing on Court 18 again, Isner told reporters: “Good question. A lot!

“Everybody asked me about my memories on that court and its nightmares. I lost in five sets last year on that court, I won one today. I’ve spent a lot of hours playing on that court.

“I’m a nobody. I can’t go request what court to play on at Wimbledon, let’s be honest. No, I just was kind of praying I wouldn’t be on that court. The schedule came out and I go, ‘Shit!’. It happens.”

Isner fired 54 aces past Frenchman Couacaud and he is now close to breaking the record for most aces on the tour in tennis history.

The 37-year-old American has 13,688 aces and is just 40 aces shy of Ivo Karlovic’s all-time record, although the Croatian reached his mark in fewer matches.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Croydon best place for first-time flat buyers in UK: Research
News
Hindus urge British luxury brand to withdraw £850 Lord Hanuman perfume and apologise
UK
British trade envoy to Rwanda thanks African nation for hosting Commonwealth meet
News
From Gulabi Meenakari to Kashmiri carpet: Here’s what PM Modi gifted to world leaders at…
News
Gupta brothers’ associate Dinesh Patel appears before South African court to avert arrest
PAKISTAN
After China, UAE offers help to cash-starved Pakistan: Report
Wimbledon 2022
Nothing underhand about underarm serve, says Murray
News
British Muslim travel companies face going out of business following Saudi Hajj changes
News
UK Shoppers shift to cheaper grocery options as cost-of-living worsens: Research
UK
HMRC warns tax credits customers about scammers
News
New India-UK free trade treaty text advances at close of fourth round of…
Sports
Former England centre Luther Burrell wants racial ‘banter’ to be addressed
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Croydon best place for first-time flat buyers in UK: Research
Hindus urge British luxury brand to withdraw £850 Lord Hanuman…
British trade envoy to Rwanda thanks African nation for hosting…
‘It’s been luxury working with different directors and different cast,’…
‘That’s news to me’: Christian Bale on being approached and…
From Gulabi Meenakari to Kashmiri carpet: Here’s what PM Modi…